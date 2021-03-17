INTIX Ticketing Conference 2022

The International Ticketing Association (INTIX) connects entertainment professionals with the education, innovation, tools, and relationships necessary to ignite success.

By joining INTIX you are instantly connected to a network of ticketing, sales, technology, finance and marketing professionals who work in the entertainment industry. Members represent companies all across the United States, Canada and 25 countries from around the globe.

The INTIX Annual Conference & Exhibition is the industry’s premier event of the year; with this year being its 40th Annual Conference and Exhibition — a three-day professional development forum with a comprehensive program of educational and industry leader presentations highlighting trends and innovations; an exhibition featuring a wide range of ticketing products and services; and opportunities to engage and network with 1000+ industry professionals from across the globe.

www.intix.org