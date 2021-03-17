fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

← All Events

INTIX Ticketing Conference 2022

17 January, 2022 - 20 January, 2022

Event Navigation

The International Ticketing Association (INTIX) connects entertainment professionals with the education, innovation, tools, and relationships necessary to ignite success.

By joining INTIX you are instantly connected to a network of ticketing, sales, technology, finance and marketing professionals who work in the entertainment industry.  Members represent companies all across the United States, Canada and 25 countries from around the globe.

The INTIX Annual Conference & Exhibition is the industry’s premier event of the year; with this year being its 40th Annual Conference and Exhibition — a three-day professional development forum with a comprehensive program of educational and industry leader presentations highlighting trends and innovations; an exhibition featuring a wide range of ticketing products and services; and opportunities to engage and network with 1000+ industry professionals from across the globe.

www.intix.org

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Start:
17 January, 2022
End:
20 January, 2022
Website:
https://www.intix.org/

Venue

Orlando, Florida
Orlando, FL United States + Google Map

Organiser

International Ticketing Association (INTIX)
Phone:
+1 212 629 4036
Email:
info@intix.org
Website:
https://www.intix.org
The essential live music business newsletter

Popular articles

news|16 Mar 2021

Approval for first international tour since lockdown

news|15 Mar 2021

UK targets “special summer” with new test events

news|16 Mar 2021

Sally Dunstone joins Primary Talent International

news|12 Mar 2021

Barcelona’s Cruïlla pushes ahead with ‘bubble’ plan

news|12 Mar 2021

The O2 London to install wind turbines

Latest jobs

Head of TicketingFKP Scorpio UK

London, UKFull TimeDOE

AV Senior ManagerEvent Lab

Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaFull TimeCompetitive

Senior Event ManagerEvent Lab

Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaFull TimeCompetitive

Creative Event ProducerEvent Lab

Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaFull TimeCompetitive