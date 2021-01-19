International Festival Forum (IFF) 2021

The International Festival Forum (IFF) is an invitation-only event for booking agents and major music festivals with a daily capacity of over 10,000.

IFF is held in early autumn, as conversations about next years’ festival line-ups begin, and it provides a dedicated platform for buyers and sellers to network.

Around this core principal, IFF’s partner agencies showcase the hottest new festival-ready artists from their roster, while a programme of panels and workshops allow leaders and innovators in the music festival space to share knowledge and best practice.

IFF takes place across two London venues: Fest (formerly Proud Camden) and historic music venue Dingwalls, next door. The morning conference features unique panels and workshops, while the afternoon and evening is dedicated to agency showcases and Q&As. Full event information is online at www.iff.rocks.

For more information please contact Ben Delger via Ben@ilmc.com or on +44 203 743 0301