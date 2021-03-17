fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

← All Events

C/O Pop Convention 2021

22 April - 24 April

Event Navigation

c/o pop xoxo 2021
22.+23. April: Livestream | 24. April: New Talent Day

We’re going back to our regular date, but are planning another online event as Corona continues to accompany us. In the interactive livestream of the c/o pop xoxo 2021 on April 22 and 23, you can expect concerts, interviews and specials paired with exciting talks and sessions. As usual, we will provide you with the latest and most important news from the broad field of pop culture and the music industry. In addition to the program in the stream, there will be the New Talent Day on April 24, where you can participate in exclusive workshops outside the stream. Of course, we also offer you the opportunity to network and exchange ideas in the virtual space. Subscribe to our newsletter and automatically receive all updates on c/o pop xoxo 2021! In the meantime, enjoy the wonderful concerts and the exciting talks and sessions from October on our YouTube channel.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Start:
22 April
End:
24 April
Website:
https://c-o-pop.de/convention/

Venue

Online

Organiser

Cologne On Pop GmbH
Email:
info@c-o-pop.de
Website:
https://c-o-pop.de
The essential live music business newsletter

Popular articles

news|16 Mar 2021

Approval for first international tour since lockdown

news|15 Mar 2021

UK targets “special summer” with new test events

news|16 Mar 2021

Sally Dunstone joins Primary Talent International

news|12 Mar 2021

Barcelona’s Cruïlla pushes ahead with ‘bubble’ plan

news|12 Mar 2021

The O2 London to install wind turbines

Latest jobs

Head of TicketingFKP Scorpio UK

London, UKFull TimeDOE

AV Senior ManagerEvent Lab

Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaFull TimeCompetitive

Senior Event ManagerEvent Lab

Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaFull TimeCompetitive

Creative Event ProducerEvent Lab

Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaFull TimeCompetitive