C/O Pop Convention 2021

c/o pop xoxo 2021

22.+23. April: Livestream | 24. April: New Talent Day

We're going back to our regular date, but are planning another online event as Corona continues to accompany us. In the interactive livestream of the c/o pop xoxo 2021 on April 22 and 23, you can expect concerts, interviews and specials paired with exciting talks and sessions. As usual, we will provide you with the latest and most important news from the broad field of pop culture and the music industry. In addition to the program in the stream, there will be the New Talent Day on April 24, where you can participate in exclusive workshops outside the stream. Of course, we also offer you the opportunity to network and exchange ideas in the virtual space. In the meantime, enjoy the wonderful concerts and the exciting talks and sessions from October on our YouTube channel.