BY:LARM 2021

The most essential meeting point for the Nordic music industry.

by:Larm is a music festival and conference held annually at different locations in Norway since 1998. Since 2008 the festival has been held in Oslo. The 2021 version of the festival will take place 30-09-2021 till 02-10-2021

by:Larm consists of two parts: a festival and a conference. The conference is a meeting place for the Norwegian and foreign music industries. A series of lectures, seminars and debates are held during the day. The festival concerts take place at night and are open to the public. Their main focus is to present artists that are on the verge of success, either in their homelands or internationally.