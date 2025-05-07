x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Yungblud announces 2025 world tour

The British singer-songwriter has unveiled dates in North America & Europe, while Bludfest will feature his only UK performance of the year

By James Hanley on 07 May 2025

Yungblud


British singer-songwriter Yungblud has unveiled a 2025 world tour, confirming dates in North America and Europe.

The trek, which is in support of the 27-year-old’s forthcoming double album Idols, will begin in the US at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on 23 August.

Real name Dominic Harrison, the CAA client will visit cities including San Diego, Washington, New York and Toronto.

Running throughout September and October, it will also stop at European arenas and concert halls in cities such as Amsterdam, Paris, and Berlin.

Bludfest, the “affordable” festival curated by Yungblud and promoted by AEG Presents, returns for its second year on 21 June at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes and will be the artist’s only UK date of 2025. This year’s festival will include performances by Chase Atlantic, Rachel Chinouriri and Denzel Curry.

The full list of tour dates is as follows:

North America:

23/8 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA
24/8 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA
26/8 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT
28/8 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO
30/8 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX
31/8 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX
2/9 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA
6/9 – 9:30 Club – Washington, D.C.
9/9 – The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI
10/9 – The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI
12/9 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL
14/9 – Agora Theatre and Ballroom – Cleveland, OH
16/9 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY
18/9 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA
19/9 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA
21/9 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

Europe:

4/10 – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, NL
5/10 – Forest National – Brussels, BE
7/10 – Mitsubishi Electric Halle – Dusseldorf, DE
8/10 – Adidas Arena – Paris, FR
9/10 – Zenith Nantes Metropole – Nantes, FR
11/10 – Palacio Vistalegre – Madrid, ES
14/10 – Zenith – Munich, DE
15/10 – Halle 622 – Zurich, CH
17/10 – Sportovni Hala Fortuna – Prague, CZ
18/10 – Torwar Hall – Warsaw, PL
20/10 – Uber Eats Music Hall – Berlin, DE
22/10 – Rockhal Main Hall – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU
24/10 – KB Hallen – Copenhagen, DK
25/10 – Annexet – Stockholm, SE
27/10 – Sporthalle – Hamburg, DE
29/10 – Wiener Stadthalle – Vienna, AT
31/10 – ChorusLife Arena – Bergamo, IT

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|13 Dec 2024

Yungblud and AEG confirm Bludfest sequel

The one-day festival, which debuted in August, will return to The National Bowl in Milton Keynes next summer

News|29 Jan 2025

Central Cee announces mammoth 2025 world tour

The UK rap sensation has planned a 39-date global outing for 2025, visiting Europe, North America and Australia

News|06 May 2025

Bad Bunny announces Debí Tirar Más Fotos world tour

The Puerto Rican rapper is slated to make history as the first Latin act to headline stadiums globally

Linkin Park with new members Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain
News|14 Nov 2024

Linkin Park add 50+ dates to From Zero World Tour

The recently reformed US rock band will stop at stadiums, arenas and festivals across four continents next year

News|18 Mar 2025

John Legend unveils Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour

The R&B legend plans to celebrate his breakout debut album with an extensive arena tour

Trending Stories

news|01 May 2025

Live Nation’s Concert Week returns to UK

news|02 May 2025

100+ acts sign open letter in support of Kneecap

news|01 May 2025

India gets $75m boost from Coldplay’s mega gigs

news|02 May 2025

Live Nation hails global acts amid ‘historic year’

news|30 Apr 2025

Candy Artists duo switch to Earth Agency

news|01 May 2025

Hong Kong to become ‘must play’ tour destination

news|05 May 2025

Beyoncé removes Sphere visuals after legal threat

news|02 May 2025

The Weeknd signs with WME for representation

news|02 May 2025

Ed Sheeran to return to UK with trio of shows

news|05 May 2025

Lady Gaga draws 2.5m fans to Copacabana Beach show

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|13 Dec 2024

Yungblud and AEG confirm Bludfest sequel

The one-day festival, which debuted in August, will return to The National Bowl in Milton Keynes next summer

News|29 Jan 2025

Central Cee announces mammoth 2025 world tour

The UK rap sensation has planned a 39-date global outing for 2025, visiting Europe, North America and Australia

News|06 May 2025

Bad Bunny announces Debí Tirar Más Fotos world tour

The Puerto Rican rapper is slated to make history as the first Latin act to headline stadiums globally

Linkin Park with new members Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain
News|14 Nov 2024

Linkin Park add 50+ dates to From Zero World Tour

The recently reformed US rock band will stop at stadiums, arenas and festivals across four continents next year

News|18 Mar 2025

John Legend unveils Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour

The R&B legend plans to celebrate his breakout debut album with an extensive arena tour

IQ Jobs Board

Assistant PromoterSJM Concerts

Manchester, UKFull TimeTBD

Ticketing ManagerJoy Entertainment Group

Brighton, UKFull Time£30K DOE

PromoterUntitled Group

Melbourne, AUFull TimeTBC

Senior Fan Experience ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp To £55K DOE