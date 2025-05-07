Yungblud announces 2025 world tour

The British singer-songwriter has unveiled dates in North America & Europe, while Bludfest will feature his only UK performance of the year

British singer-songwriter Yungblud has unveiled a 2025 world tour, confirming dates in North America and Europe.

The trek, which is in support of the 27-year-old’s forthcoming double album Idols, will begin in the US at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on 23 August.

Real name Dominic Harrison, the CAA client will visit cities including San Diego, Washington, New York and Toronto.

Running throughout September and October, it will also stop at European arenas and concert halls in cities such as Amsterdam, Paris, and Berlin.

Bludfest, the “affordable” festival curated by Yungblud and promoted by AEG Presents, returns for its second year on 21 June at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes and will be the artist’s only UK date of 2025. This year’s festival will include performances by Chase Atlantic, Rachel Chinouriri and Denzel Curry.

The full list of tour dates is as follows:

North America:

23/8 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

24/8 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

26/8 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT

28/8 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

30/8 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

31/8 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX

2/9 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

6/9 – 9:30 Club – Washington, D.C.

9/9 – The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

10/9 – The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI

12/9 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

14/9 – Agora Theatre and Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

16/9 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

18/9 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

19/9 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

21/9 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

Europe:

4/10 – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, NL

5/10 – Forest National – Brussels, BE

7/10 – Mitsubishi Electric Halle – Dusseldorf, DE

8/10 – Adidas Arena – Paris, FR

9/10 – Zenith Nantes Metropole – Nantes, FR

11/10 – Palacio Vistalegre – Madrid, ES

14/10 – Zenith – Munich, DE

15/10 – Halle 622 – Zurich, CH

17/10 – Sportovni Hala Fortuna – Prague, CZ

18/10 – Torwar Hall – Warsaw, PL

20/10 – Uber Eats Music Hall – Berlin, DE

22/10 – Rockhal Main Hall – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU

24/10 – KB Hallen – Copenhagen, DK

25/10 – Annexet – Stockholm, SE

27/10 – Sporthalle – Hamburg, DE

29/10 – Wiener Stadthalle – Vienna, AT

31/10 – ChorusLife Arena – Bergamo, IT

