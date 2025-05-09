x

news

Usher wraps up Euro tour after 300k ticket sales

The soulful singer will take his record-breaking tour down under later this year, his first run in Australia in 14 years

By Hanna Ellington on 09 May 2025


image © Stony Johnson (@sjp_)

Usher has wrapped up the European leg of his Past Present Future tour after selling over 300,000 across 20 shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.

It was his first tour on the continent in over a decade, with his 2015 UR Experience Tour being his most recent outing.

During the Live Nation-backed 2025 run, Usher delivered ten sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena (20,000), the most of any city visited across North American and European legs.

“Over 200,000 people showed up for me here in London… That’s something I’ll never forget. I’ve been doing this for 30 years, but the energy you gave me each night felt brand new.

“It’s been 10 years since I last performed in this city, and to come back like this… I don’t take it lightly. Every night I looked out into that crowd and saw faces that have been with me from the start, and faces I’m just meeting now.

“That’s what keeps me going. This show wasn’t just mine, it was yours too. I couldn’t have done any of it without the fans who showed up time and time again. Thank you for making this moment so powerful.”

Following the final show in London on Wednesday (7 May), LN EU touring consultant John Giddings praised Usher’s record-breaking feat.

“A true London takeover by a superstar in every sense… ten sold-out shows by Usher, 200,000 fans, and the highest-grossing run of performances in The O2’s history! I’m incredibly proud to have been a part of it – it’s been a privilege.

“Over three decades in the business and still at the top of his game”

“The likes of Craig David, Estelle, and Naomi Campbell joined him onstage throughout the run – a testament to the kind of figure Usher is in music. He’s an icon. Over three decades in the business and still at the top of his game,” he says.

Usher has also unveiled an Australian leg of the PPF tour, his first run in the country in 14 years.

Building off his residency-style European tour, he’ll perform two sets of four shows in Melbourne and Sydney in November and December, respectively.

“I can’t wait to bring this tour to Australia, a place where I hope to retire in the future. See you soon!” Usher said following the announcement.

He is set to perform at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena (cap. 14,820) from 19-20 and 22-23 November, followed by Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena (21,000) from 1-2 and 4-5 December. The eight-time Grammy Award-winner last toured Australia in 2011 during his OMG Tour.

WME client Usher has already sold over 1.1 million tickets during the PPF tour, including a sold-out 62-show North American leg.

IQ goes behind the scenes of Usher’s ongoing outing in our upcoming issue, out Monday.

PHOTO (L-R): John Giddings, Usher, Emma Bownes (AEG), Marc Saunders (The O2)

 

