The Who unveil North American farewell tour

The rock legends' The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour will span 16 shows across August and September

Rock legends The Who have announced a farewell tour of the US and Canada for this summer.

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend revealed the news today (8 May) during a press conference at the Iconic Images gallery in Piccadilly, London.

“Every musician’s dream in the early 60s was to make it big in the US charts. For The Who, that dream came true in 1967 and our lives were changed forever,” said 81-year-old Daltrey. “The warmth of the American audiences over the years have been inspirational to me, and reflect the feeling I remember getting after hearing the first rock records coming across the radio.

“Rock gave us a feeling of generational rebellion. To me, America has always been great. The cultural differences had a huge impact on me, this was the land of the possible. It’s not easy to end the big part of my life that touring with The Who has been. Thanks for being there for us and look forward to seeing you one last time.”

The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour will span 16 shows, launching at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on 16 August and taking in venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl before wrapping up at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on 28 September.

“All good things must come to an end”

“All good things must come to an end,” said Townshend, 79. “It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible. The warmth and engagement of those audiences began back in 1967 with hippies smoking dope, sitting on their blankets and listening deeply and intensely. Music was everywhere. We all felt equal.

“Today, Roger and I still carry the banner for the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle and of course, all of our longtime Who fans. I must say that although the road has not always been enjoyable for me, it is usually easy: the best job I could ever have had. I keep coming back. Every time I do, I meet new fans and feel new energy.”

The band first played in America 58 years ago when they were part of Murray The K’s Music in the Fifth Dimension, a series of showcase events at RKO’s 58th Street Theatre in New York over nine days in March and April 1967.

“Roger and I are in a good place, despite our age, eager to throw our weight behind this fond farewell to all our faithful fans, and hopefully to new ones who might jump in to see what they have been missing for the last 57 years,” added Townshend. “This tour will be about fond memories, love and laughter.”

The full list of tour dates for 2025 is as follows:

Aug 16: Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Aug 19: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Aug 21: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug 23: Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Aug 26: Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Aug 28: Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 30: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sep 2: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep 4: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep 7: Chicago, IL – United Center

Sep 17: Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sep 19: Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sep 21: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep 23: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sep 25: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sep 28: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

