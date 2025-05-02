x

news

The Weeknd signs with WME for representation

The 35-year-old Canadian superstar, who was previously with CAA, kicks off his latest North American stadium run this month

By James Hanley on 02 May 2025

The Weeknd


image © Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation

WME has signed Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, for representation in all areas.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, who was previously with CAA, begins his After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour of North America next week, with sold-out stadium dates including three nights at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and four nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2021, and has also topped the bill at major festivals such as Coachella and Lollapalooza. He has sold more than 75 million records and also holds the record for the most songs –27 – in Spotify’s Billions Club. He performed at the streaming platform’s first-ever Billions Club Live concert in Los Angeles

Tesfaye’s record-breaking 2022/2023 tour, which visited North America, Europe and Latin America, wrapped with 60 sold-out stadium dates and more than three million attendees. It broke attendance records at multiple venues including London Stadium, where the Canadian star played to 160,000 fans across two nights.

WME also represents Tesfaye’s film production company, Manic Phase

Last year, Tesfaye sold-out a one-night-only stadium show in São Paulo, Brazil at Estádio MorumBIS and embarked on a stadium tour across Australia with stops in Melbourne and Sydney.

WME also represents his film production company, Manic Phase. In 2019, Tesfaye made his acting debut in Josh and Benny Safdie’s Uncut Gems, and in 2023, he co-created, co-wrote, and starred in HBO series The Idol.

On May 16, Lionsgate will release his film and album companion piece Hurry Up Tomorrow, whose executive producers include Tesfaye’s manager Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and Live Nation boss Michael Rapino.

WME’s music roster also includes the likes of Coldplay, Adele, Dua Lipa, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Pearl Jam, The Killers and Foo Fighters.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

