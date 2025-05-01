x

news

Spanish rock band sell 150k tickets in two hours

Veteran rockers Fito & Fitipaldis have now expanded their 2025/26 Aullidos Tour, which will visit 28 cities in Spain

By James Hanley on 01 May 2025

Fito Cabrales


image © Wikimedia Commons

Fito & Fitipaldis have announced a slate of new dates after selling more than 150,000 tickets in Spain for their Aullidos Tour in just two hours.

Fronted by singer Fito Cabrales, the Spanish rock band formed in 1998 and are currently writing their eighth studio album.

Their first tour in two and a half years will visit 28 cities, beginning at Santander’s 10,000-cap Palacio de Deportes on 21 November. Presented by Live Nation Spain, it will continue through A Coruña, Santiago de Compostela, Zaragoza, Iruña-Pamplona, Gijón, Madrid, Bilbao, Barcelona, Valencia, Salamanca, Logrono, Granada and Murcia.

The run will also include stops in Alicante, Ciudad Real, Las Palmas, Tenerife, Seville, Mallorca, Córdoba, Cáceres, Castellón, Albacete, Ponferrada, Valladolid, Cádiz and Fuengirola.

Tours by domestic acts were the biggest ticket-sellers in Spain last year – headed by Melendi

Additional dates have been announced for Santander (21 November), Gijón’s 7,000-cap Palacio de Deportes de la Guía (19 December), Madrid’s 17,453-cap Movistar Arena (8-9 May 2026) and the tour finale at Bizkaia Arena (cap. 26,000) in their native Bilbao (15-16 May).

Tours by domestic acts were the biggest ticket-sellers in Spain last year – headed by Melendi, who pulled in 501,197 fans for his 41 concerts. In second place was Estopa (376,805 tickets sold for 25 concerts), followed by Robe (280,901 tickets/37 shows), ING OT23 Tour (143,023 attendees/10 shows) and Rozalén (84,640 attendees for 47 concerts).

Also making the top ten were Pablo López (77,581 ticket sales), David Bisbal (74,352 attendees), Malú (72,091), SFDK (69,040) and Manuel Carrasco (65,103), according to Spain’s Association of Music Promoters (APM).

 

