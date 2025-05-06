x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

New 7,000-cap arena opens in Malaysia

The opening comes amid a handful of government initiatives to boost event tourism in the country

By Lisa Henderson on 06 May 2025


A new 7,000-capacity live entertainment venue called Idea Live Arena has officially opened in Malaysia.

The arena is located in Petaling Jaya – a metropolitan community to the west of Kuala Lumpur – within the 3 Damansara shopping mall.

The 61,000-square-foot site is said to feature a spacious reception foyer, fully equipped dressing rooms, five VIP boxes and state-of-the-art technology.

In the second half of the year, 3 Damansara will embark on the next phase of its rejuvenation plans, which include reconfiguring over 21,000 square feet of net lettable area on the ground floor of the mall.

“As part of the rejuvenation plans for 3 Damansara, we are excited to introduce a brand-new international entertainment and live performances event hall, further elevating the lifestyle and retail experience for our shoppers,” says Selina Ng, managing director of retail, commercial management at CapitaLand Investment, which is leading the redevelopment of 3 Damansara. “Visitors can expect an exciting calendar of engaging and crowd-pulling events at Idea Live Arena.”

“Visitors can expect an exciting calendar of engaging and crowd-pulling events at Idea Live Arena”

Malaysia is currently ramping up its entertainment offering ahead of its 2026 tourism campaign: Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

In a bid to boost event tourism, the government is offering financial incentives for promoters to bring international stars to the country.

A RM10 million (€2m) annual grant has been earmarked to support “high-impact” concerts and large-scale events (defined as over 15,000-capacity). A 30% production rebate will also be made available to organisers who book at least 30% domestic talent.

The Concert and Event in Malaysia Incentives (CEMI) scheme will be managed by government-backed investment arm MyCreative Ventures with support from the Ministry of Communications.

“This move will not only elevate Malaysia’s image as a regional entertainment hub, but also stimulate the tourism sector through the increase in domestic and international visitor arrivals,” says Music Malaysia chair Freddie Fernandez.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|14 Nov 2024

Australia’s Gold Coast mulls 12,000-cap arena

"We know the city is missing out on opportunities for elite sport and international gigs by not having a venue like this"

News|14 Mar 2025

New 10,000-capacity arena planned for Kyoto

The new venue is designed to address the Prefecture’s shortage of indoor facilities that can host both national and international events

News|02 Jan 2025

Four die after NYE music festival in Malaysia

The victims, who had attended Pinkfish Countdown 2024 at Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon, are suspected to have taken ecstasy

News|20 Feb 2025

The 1975 deny liability for Malaysia fest shutdown

Promoter Future Sound Asia is suing the band in the UK High Court over the cancellation of the 2023 Good Vibes Festival

The 1975 are represented by Matt Bates, Primary Talent, worldwide
News|25 Feb 2025

Part of The 1975-Malaysia festival suit dismissed

A judge has ruled the band members cannot be held personally liable for losses sustained by organisers of the curtailed 2023 festival

Trending Stories

news|30 Apr 2025

New Superstruct CEO as Channel 4 boss takes helm

news|02 May 2025

100+ acts sign open letter in support of Kneecap

news|01 May 2025

Live Nation’s Concert Week returns to UK

news|01 May 2025

India gets $75m boost from Coldplay’s mega gigs

news|02 May 2025

Live Nation hails global acts amid ‘historic year’

news|30 Apr 2025

Montreux Jazz Festival plans first Africa edition

news|30 Apr 2025

Candy Artists duo switch to Earth Agency

news|01 May 2025

Hong Kong to become ‘must play’ tour destination

news|29 Apr 2025

UTA’s Olly Ward unpacks Aurora’s slow-burning rise

news|02 May 2025

The Weeknd signs with WME for representation

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|14 Nov 2024

Australia’s Gold Coast mulls 12,000-cap arena

"We know the city is missing out on opportunities for elite sport and international gigs by not having a venue like this"

News|14 Mar 2025

New 10,000-capacity arena planned for Kyoto

The new venue is designed to address the Prefecture’s shortage of indoor facilities that can host both national and international events

News|02 Jan 2025

Four die after NYE music festival in Malaysia

The victims, who had attended Pinkfish Countdown 2024 at Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon, are suspected to have taken ecstasy

News|20 Feb 2025

The 1975 deny liability for Malaysia fest shutdown

Promoter Future Sound Asia is suing the band in the UK High Court over the cancellation of the 2023 Good Vibes Festival

The 1975 are represented by Matt Bates, Primary Talent, worldwide
News|25 Feb 2025

Part of The 1975-Malaysia festival suit dismissed

A judge has ruled the band members cannot be held personally liable for losses sustained by organisers of the curtailed 2023 festival

IQ Jobs Board

Assistant PromoterSJM Concerts

Manchester, UKFull TimeTBD

Ticketing ManagerJoy Entertainment Group

Brighton, UKFull Time£30K DOE

PromoterUntitled Group

Melbourne, AUFull TimeTBC

Senior Fan Experience ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp To £55K DOE