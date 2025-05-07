Movers & Shakers: AEG Presents, SXSW, Live Nation

Also in the latest roundup of appointments and promotions: Production Services Association has announced a new GM

AEG Presents has announced the appointment of Andrew Spencer as chief operating officer (COO) of AEG Presents Europe.

Spencer joins from leading Australian concert promoter Frontier Touring, where he most recently served as COO.

His new role at AEG Presents Europe will see him relocate to London this summer, reporting to Adam Wilkes, president and CEO, AEG Presents Europe and Asia Pacific.

“Spence is a proven leader with a sharp strategic mind and a deep understanding of the live entertainment business,” comments Wilkes. “We’ve built a strong working relationship over many years, and he has been instrumental in the success of our Australia and New Zealand operations. I’m excited to continue that partnership as we expand our footprint across Europe — there’s no one better suited to help shape our next chapter.”

Spencer adds: “I’m super excited to join Adam and the AEG Presents team in Europe to help drive expansion across the region. The opportunities with our current and future partners are vast. I’m proud to have been a part of the broad Frontier team in Australia, and they are well placed for continued success across the live industry.”

Penske Media has shaken up the top leadership at SXSW

Before joining Frontier, Spencer spent three years as COO of Australian independent promoter Chugg Entertainment and helped to restructure and integrate Chugg into Frontier when it was acquired in 2019. Frontier struck a joint partnership with AEG Presents later that year.

Since then, Spencer has played a role in the Frontier Touring/AEG Presents business expansion in Australia with investments in venues Liberty Hall and the Hordern Pavilion, and global theatrical and sport merchandise company Playbill Group. He also provided guidance on the introduction of AXS ticketing into the Australian market.

Meanwhile, Penske Media has shaken up the top leadership at the Austin-based showcase festival and conference, SXSW.

SXSW president Hugh Forrest, who has been with the festival since 1989 and also served as head of programming since 1994, exited the company. At the same time, several other long-term employees, including vice president of music James Minor and Lillian Park, VP of communications, are leaving SXSW.

Promoter Kerem Turgut has joined Live Nation Middle East

Replacing Forrest as the leader of SXSW will be Jenny Connelly. Penske’s executive vice president of product & technology and a former senior vice president with Live Nation Studios, she has been a SXSW board member since 2021. Forrest’s role as head of programming goes to Greg Rosenbaum, co-founder of SXSW EDU and the side festival’s vice president since the departure of founder and executive producer Ron Reed in 2024.

Elsewhere, promoter Kerem Turgut has joined Live Nation Middle East. The 2023 New Boss previously worked at All Things Live Middle East, Dubai Opera and Zorlu Performing Arts Centre in Turkey.

The UK’s Production Services Association (PSA), meanwhile, has appointed Hannah Ratcliffe as general manager, effective 1 May 2025.

Prior to joining the trade association, she managed the operational and creative delivery of events and shows at LEGOLAND Windsor Resort.

PSA represents over 2,500 individuals and companies within the live event production industry.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.