Live Nation’s Concert Week returns to UK

Live Nation’s fan-favourite Concert Week deal is returning to the UK after a successful launch in 2024.

The initiative offers fans cut-rate tickets for top tours across a variety of genres, like pop/rock, hip-hop, and comedy, and includes gigs from club level to arenas to festivals.

Over 80,000 tickets to UK shows from artists such as Busted, Dizzee Rascal, Iggy Pop, Nelly, Robbie Williams and Sugababes will be up for grabs in 2025. The Wombats, Train, Rag’n’Bone Man, Rauw Alejandro, and Nile Rodgers & CHIC are also listed.

Comedy shows with the likes of Katherine Ryan and Kevin Hart are also included in the promotion, as is a four-day ticket to Brighton-based conference and showcase festival The Great Escape.

Tickets for the Concert Week promotion will be available for 24 hours, from Thursday 8 May to Friday 9 May, subject to availability and fees.

The annual promotion debuted in the US a decade ago and last year was launched in several new markets, including Australia, Asia, Europe, the UK and the Middle East.

