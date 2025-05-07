US Latin festival axed over ‘political climate’

Chicago’s Michelada Fest, a Latin music festival in the US, has cancelled its 2025 edition due to a “rapidly changing political climate” across the nation.

The two-day festival was set to return to Illinois’ Oakwood Beach from 19-20 July, but organisers cited “uncertainty surrounding artist visas” as part of their rationale for cancelling the upcoming edition. Danny Ocean, Anitta, Grupo Firme, and Netón Vega were on tap to headline.

“We’re no longer able to guarantee the full experience we had dreamed up for you with all your favorite artists. Although we tried to push through, it became clear that we wouldn’t be able to deliver the full lineup as planned,” organisers wrote online.

“This was not an easy decision for us to make. For seven years, we’ve poured everything into this festival to create something truly special for our community. Last year was our most incredible celebration yet, and we were ready to make this year even bigger, with more energy, creativity, and corazón.

“But as independent organisers, we can’t afford to take on a big risk with so much uncertainty ahead.”

The decision comes a month after the regional Mexican band Los Alegres del Barranco’s US visas were revoked for “glorifying a drug kingpin” after displaying an image of cartel leader El Mencho at a show in Zapopan, near Guadalajara. The band was scheduled for over a dozen shows across the US, including the festival.

Following the group’s visa rescission, deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau wrote, “In the Trump administration, we take seriously our responsibility over foreigners’ access to our country. The last thing we need is a welcome mat for people who extol criminals and terrorists.”

Co-produced by Big Indie, Zamora Live and Viva Tu Musica, Michelada Fest began in 2019 and quickly scaled up from a street festival to a 20,000-capacity event on the Lake Michigan shore. Past performers include Kali Uchis, Junior H, Prince Royce, and Natti Natasha.

“We don’t want to take a chance and put our community at risk”

“We’re heartbroken by the greater impact this will have on our involved community, with ripple effects reaching our neighbourhoods, local economy and the culture we’ve built together. But despite this setback, we remain committed to our values,” organisers shared.

“Michelada Fest will always be a safe place where our community comes together, united by pride and love of our culture and music. That won’t ever change. We’ll keep showing up, giving back, and uplifting our people in every way we can.”

This development is the latest instance of touring artists experiencing visa complications under the Trump administration. Last month, FKA twigs pulled out of her Coachella performances as a result of “ongoing visa issues”, along with several headline shows. British punk rock band UK Subs were turned away at the border in March, and Canadian indie-folk band Shred Kelly cancelled their tour in April after a series of issues with shifting regulations.

“We were feeling generally uneasy about how quickly things are changing in the US,” the band said in a statement. “Human rights are not being valued in the way they once were, and due process seems to be optional. New laws or regulations seem [to] change daily, and we couldn’t feel at ease working in the US for the next nine months and crossing the border multiple times.”

CNN recently reported that cultural events across the US are being nixed over fears of deportations and raids from federal immigration agents. Chicago’s own Cinco de Mayo parade, which typically attracts around 300,000 people, was cancelled ahead of the Mexican national holiday earlier this week.

“We don’t want to take a chance and put our community at risk. It’s a loss economically, but we put safety over money,” said Hector Escobar, who helps organise the event.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.