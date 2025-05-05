Lady Gaga draws 2.5m fans to Copacabana Beach show

Gaga has claimed the record for the highest ever attended concert by a female artist with the performance in Rio, Brazil

Lady Gaga has made history after drawing an estimated 2.5 million people to her free gig on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The feat sees Gaga claim the record for the highest ever attended concert by a female artist. Fans flew in from all over the world for Saturday’s (3 May) show, which followed the CAA-repped superstar’s recent headlining performances at Coachella and sold-out stadium shows in Mexico City.

“Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show – the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away. Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you.

“An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history. I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world.”

The performance, which took place on a custom stage and was broadcast live on Brazilian TV, marked Gaga’s first show in the country since 2012.

Rio Police have arrested two people in connection with an alleged plot to bomb the concert. The attack was said to have been planned by a group promoting hate speech against the LGBTQ+ community.

“The suspects were recruiting participants, including minors, to carry out coordinated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails,” said a statement by police, who are working in collaboration with the justice ministry.

According to Reuters, the police investigation – dubbed Operation Fake Monster – was based on a report by the ministry’s Cyber Operations Lab following a tip-off. Authorities carried out more than a dozen search and seizure warrants across four states, with the alleged ringleader arrested in Rio Grande do Sul for the illegal possession of a firearm.

“There were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks”

A spokesperson for Lady Gaga tells The Hollywood Reporter they only learned of the alleged threat via media reports the morning after the gig.

“Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks,” adds the statement. “Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place.”

The 39-year-old followed in the footsteps of luminaries including Madonna, The Rolling Stones and Stevie Wonder in delivering the concert on Copacabana Beach, organised by Luiz Oscar Niemeyer, president and CEO of Bonus Track, who delivered the event in partnership with Live Nation.

Speaking to IQ last month, Niemeyer said that around 7,000 people would be involved in the production, from transport to police and production to concessions.

“All these forces come together to deliver something very special to the city of Rio, the fans, and the artist,” he said. “City officials and the police handle crowd management. The Marines take care of all the boats that come in and out. There’s a lot of negotiation with different departments but everyone is well-trained.”

Gaga’s concert was presented by Corona, with sponsorship from the government of the state of Rio de Janeiro and the City of Rio de Janeiro.

Rod Stewart reputedly performed the most-attended free concert of all time on Copacabana Beach on 31 December 1994, attracting an estimated 4.2 million attendees.

Next, Gaga will head to Singapore before kicking off The Mayhem Ball Tour across North America, Europe and Australia this summer and autumn.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.