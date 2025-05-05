x

news

Lady Gaga draws 2.5m fans to Copacabana Beach show

Gaga has claimed the record for the highest ever attended concert by a female artist with the performance in Rio, Brazil

By James Hanley on 05 May 2025

Lady Gaga at Copacabana Beach


image © Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Lady Gaga has made history after drawing an estimated 2.5 million people to her free gig on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The feat sees Gaga claim the record for the highest ever attended concert by a female artist. Fans flew in from all over the world for Saturday’s (3 May) show, which followed the CAA-repped superstar’s recent headlining performances at Coachella and sold-out stadium shows in Mexico City.

“Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show – the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away. Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you.

“An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history. I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world.”

The performance, which took place on a custom stage and was broadcast live on Brazilian TV, marked Gaga’s first show in the country since 2012.

Rio Police have arrested two people in connection with an alleged plot to bomb the concert. The attack was said to have been planned by a group promoting hate speech against the LGBTQ+ community.

“The suspects were recruiting participants, including minors, to carry out coordinated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails,” said a statement by police, who are working in collaboration with the justice ministry.

According to Reuters, the police investigation – dubbed Operation Fake Monster – was based on a report by the ministry’s Cyber Operations Lab following a tip-off. Authorities carried out more than a dozen search and seizure warrants across four states, with the alleged ringleader arrested in Rio Grande do Sul for the illegal possession of a firearm.

“There were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks”

A spokesperson for Lady Gaga tells The Hollywood Reporter they only learned of the alleged threat via media reports the morning after the gig.

“Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks,” adds the statement. “Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place.”

The 39-year-old followed in the footsteps of luminaries including Madonna, The Rolling Stones and Stevie Wonder in delivering the concert on Copacabana Beach, organised by Luiz Oscar Niemeyer, president and CEO of Bonus Track, who delivered the event in partnership with Live Nation.

Speaking to IQ last month, Niemeyer said that around 7,000 people would be involved in the production, from transport to police and production to concessions.

“All these forces come together to deliver something very special to the city of Rio, the fans, and the artist,” he said. “City officials and the police handle crowd management. The Marines take care of all the boats that come in and out. There’s a lot of negotiation with different departments but everyone is well-trained.”

Gaga’s concert was presented by Corona, with sponsorship from the government of the state of Rio de Janeiro and the City of Rio de Janeiro.

Rod Stewart reputedly performed the most-attended free concert of all time on Copacabana Beach on 31 December 1994, attracting an estimated 4.2 million attendees.

Next, Gaga will head to Singapore before kicking off The Mayhem Ball Tour across North America, Europe and Australia this summer and autumn.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Luiz Oscar Niemeyer, Bonus Track
News|17 Apr 2025

Setting the scene for Lady Gaga’s Copacabana Beach show

The pioneering promoter behind some of Brazil's biggest gigs previews the star's upcoming concert in Rio de Janeiro

News|21 Feb 2025

Lady Gaga to play free concert on Copacabana Beach

The 3 May show is being staged by promoter Bonus Track in partnership with Live Nation and will mark the launch of a new initiative

News|21 Mar 2025

Lady Gaga Singapore presales attract 1m+ fans

The presale for Gaga's only concerts in Asia saw unprecedented demand and led to scalpers advertising tickets for inflated prices

Lady Gaga, Royal Albert Hall, 2015, marcen27, SIAE
News|04 Mar 2025

Tour news: Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette

The Offspring, meanwhile, have added a North America leg to their world tour and Slayer have announced their first UK performances in six years

News|26 Mar 2025

Lady Gaga announces The Mayhem Ball arena tour

The 14-time Grammy Award winner has unveiled dates in North America and Europe for her first arena run since 2018

news|30 Apr 2025

New Superstruct CEO as Channel 4 boss takes helm

news|29 Apr 2025

Chappell Roan signs with new management

news|02 May 2025

100+ acts sign open letter in support of Kneecap

news|01 May 2025

India gets $75m boost from Coldplay’s mega gigs

news|01 May 2025

Live Nation’s Concert Week returns to UK

news|02 May 2025

Live Nation hails global acts amid ‘historic year’

news|30 Apr 2025

Montreux Jazz Festival plans first Africa edition

news|29 Apr 2025

Bulgarian festival to file for bankruptcy

news|29 Apr 2025

Trio of Dutch festivals lean into discounted passes

news|30 Apr 2025

Candy Artists duo switch to Earth Agency

Luiz Oscar Niemeyer, Bonus Track
News|17 Apr 2025

Setting the scene for Lady Gaga’s Copacabana Beach show

The pioneering promoter behind some of Brazil's biggest gigs previews the star's upcoming concert in Rio de Janeiro

News|21 Feb 2025

Lady Gaga to play free concert on Copacabana Beach

The 3 May show is being staged by promoter Bonus Track in partnership with Live Nation and will mark the launch of a new initiative

News|21 Mar 2025

Lady Gaga Singapore presales attract 1m+ fans

The presale for Gaga's only concerts in Asia saw unprecedented demand and led to scalpers advertising tickets for inflated prices

Lady Gaga, Royal Albert Hall, 2015, marcen27, SIAE
News|04 Mar 2025

Tour news: Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette

The Offspring, meanwhile, have added a North America leg to their world tour and Slayer have announced their first UK performances in six years

News|26 Mar 2025

Lady Gaga announces The Mayhem Ball arena tour

The 14-time Grammy Award winner has unveiled dates in North America and Europe for her first arena run since 2018

