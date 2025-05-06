Kehlani concert cancelled over ‘safety concerns’

The move follows the controversy over the US singer's Cornell University gig, which was pulled due to her pro-Palestine support

Kehlani’s SummerStage concert in New York’s Central Park has been called off due to “security and safety” concerns.

The cancellation of the 26 June Pride with Kehlani event follows the recent controversy over her scheduled show at Cornell University, which was axed due to her pro-Palestine support.

In an email to students, the university’s president Michael I Kotlikoff said the American singer-songwriter had injected “division and discord” into its annual spring Slope Day concert and rescinded her invitation to perform.

“In the days since Kehlani was announced, I have heard grave concerns from our community that many are angry, hurt, and confused that Slope Day would feature a performer who has espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments in performances, videos, and on social media,” said Kotlikoff. “While any artist has the right in our country to express hateful views, Slope Day is about uniting our community, not dividing it.”

Kehlani responded in an Instagram video, saying: “I am not antisemitic, nor anti-Jew. I am anti-genocide. I am anti the actions of the Israeli government. I am anti an extermination of an entire people. I am anti the bombing of innocent children, men, women. That’s what I’m anti.”

“The safety and security of our guests and artists is of the utmost importance and in light of these concerns, the concert has been cancelled”

In a statement, SummerStage it has pulled the 30-year-old’s Central Park gig after being contacted by the city mayor.

“We have been notified by the Mayor’s Office that they have concerns for security and safety issues regarding the June 26 Kehlani concert,” it says. “Those concerns are due to the controversy surrounding Cornell University’s decision to cancel Kehlani’s concert at the University, as well as security demands in Central Park and throughout the City for other Pride events during that same period.

“We strongly and emphatically believe in artistic expression of all kinds. However, the safety and security of our guests and artists is of the utmost importance and in light of these concerns, the concert has been cancelled.

“SummerStage is proud to be a platform for artists from around the world to perform and make arts accessible for all New Yorkers in their neighbourhood parks. While artists may choose to express their opinions, their views may not necessarily be representative of the festival. SummerStage events are intended to bring together all sectors of the New York City community and we look forward to welcoming more guests throughout the summer.”

Last week, more than 100 artists signed a joint statement supporting Belfast trio Kneecap’s right of artistic freedom of expression after the band were dropped from a number of festivals.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.