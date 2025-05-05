The ‘dual allure’ of Pompeii concert series

Artistic director Peppe Gomez speaks to IQ about the ancient site's "enormous appeal" for top international artists

Beats of Pompeii (BoP) promoter Peppe Gomez says the “dual allure” of the UNESCO World Heritage Site has enabled the concert series to widen its horizons for its forthcoming sequel.

Organised by Blackstar Entertainment and Fast Forward, the event debuted last year with a predominantly Italian bill including composer Ludovico Einaudi, as well as global stars John Legend and Russell Crowe.

But 2025’s lineup will feature a more even split of domestic and international acts across its 12 summer shows.

“The goal is to establish Beats of Pompeii as one of Italy’s premier national and international festivals – and I think we’re on the right track,” Gomez tells IQ. “Given this year’s numbers, we’re already seeing a direct, significant economic boost for the area. My ambition is to turn BoP into a model for music tourism and its wider economic potential.”

The series will launch on 1 July with Italian singer-songwriter Gianna Nannini, followed by headline performances from Dream Theater (2 July), Jean Michel-Jarre (5 July), Antonello Venditti (12 July), Stefano Bollani (14 July), Ben Harper (15 July), Jimmy Sax (17 July), Nick Cave (19 July), who will be joined by Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood, Riccardo Muti (24 July), Bryan Adams (25 July), Serena Rossi (29 July) and Wardruna (5 August).

“The selection criteria was driven by the idea of blending international and Italian artists, with a focus on global acts – breaking down musical barriers and exploring the widest possible sonic horizons,” says Gomez. “Last year’s debut edition, which leaned heavily on Italian artists, drew a mostly regional crowd, with 25-30% from other parts of Italy. The only artist with notable international attendance was John Legend.

“This year, with our focus on global acts, the audience profile has shifted dramatically. Some artists are drawing over 50% international attendees, and when you add non-Campania Italian visitors, that number climbs to 82% for certain shows.”

“The chance to experience world-class artists in such a unique, iconic, and mesmerising location draws audiences from around the globe”

The historic Naples venue’s music connection was solidified by the concert film Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii, which saw the band’s Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Rick Wright and Nick Mason play in a ruined amphitheatre to an audience of the film’s production crew and some local children.

A newly restored version of the groundbreaking 1972 film was screened in cinemas last month, while Gilmour returned to Pompeii to play two solo shows in July 2016. Elton John and King Crimson have also performed at the site. Gomez suggests the venue’s “dual allure” helps it stand out as a concert destination.

“On one hand, the Amphitheatre of Pompeii holds enormous appeal for major international artists, who are willing to make small financial or production sacrifices just to perform in this ancient setting,” he says. “On the other hand, the chance to experience world-class artists in such a unique, iconic, and mesmerising location draws audiences from around the globe, making Pompeii a must-see stop on their tours.”

The artistic director goes on the explain the main logistical challenges of organising shows in Pompeii, stressing that it is an “ancient architectural landmark built in 70 B.C”.

“The biggest challenge is meeting the technical requirements of modern concerts while adhering to the strict conservation protocols set by the Archaeological Superintendency,” he says. “Every step – from setup and teardown to crowd entry and exit – must be executed flawlessly to ensure our festival continues to be seen as an asset, never a nuisance, for years to come.”

“Italy as a whole is seeing a slight dip in ticket sales – in my opinion, due to rising costs, which is making audiences more selective when buying tickets”

In the wake of last year’s sold out debut, BoP’s capacity has been increased from 2,750 to 3,000 seats, split between the floor and the stands. The amphitheatre shows are supported by the Italian culture ministry and the Pompeii Archaeological Park.

Gomez says expectations for this year’s edition are “very high”, with ticket sales for BoP are going “fairly well” in an otherwise sluggish market.

“A few international artists are moving slower – though we’re counting on a last-minute rush,” he says. “Italy as a whole is seeing a slight dip in ticket sales – in my opinion, due to rising costs, which is making audiences more selective when buying tickets.”

Beyond Beats of Pompeii, Blackstar is involved in staging two shows by rising Italian rap star Geolier at Agnano Racecourse (55,000), and 10 Italian artist dates in Naples’ Piazza del Plebiscito (10,000 seated), plus Imagine Dragons’ date at the city’s Stadio Maradona (capacity: 50,000).

“By the year’s end, we’ll have produced over 150 concerts,” adds Gomez.

