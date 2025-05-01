India gets $75m boost from Coldplay’s mega gigs

"Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres shows in Ahmedabad marked a watershed moment in India’s entertainment economy"

Coldplay’s record-breaking shows at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in January generated a claimed economic impact of $75 million for India.

The British band attracted more than 222,000 fans from 500 cities across their 25 and 26 January concerts, which set the record for the largest stadium concerts of the 21st century.

The economic boost for India included a direct injection of $46 million for Ahmedabad, according to a report from strategy consulting firm EY-Parthenon and BookMyShow Live, which presented the show in partnership with Live Nation.

“Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres shows in Ahmedabad marked a watershed moment in India’s entertainment economy,” said Naman Pugalia, chief business officer, live events, BookMyShow. “Hosting one of the world’s biggest bands at the world’s largest cricket stadium, with over 111,000 fans each night meant reimagining what’s possible in India.

“Together with EY, we’ve been able to articulate how a single concert can spark a chain reaction for India’s next cultural boomtowns – economically and culturally. At BookMyShow Live, we are committed to driving strategic, sustainable growth that transforms cities into cultural capitals and establishes them as permanent stops on the global touring circuit. As promoters and ecosystem builders, we believe India is the next frontier for international acts, and this is just the beginning.”

EY-Parthenon says the report unveils the massive downstream impact of large-scale international tours, signalling India’s arrival as a high-value, high-potential destination for global entertainment that is no longer on the fringe of the global touring circuit.

India’s live entertainment sector surpassed the INR 12,000 crore ($1.4 billion) mark in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 19% over the next three years, according to the firm.

“This surge in consumer enthusiasm for world-class events reflects not just a rising disposable income but an evolving cultural fabric that craves immersive experiences,” says Raghav Anand, partner and leader, digital, media and convergence, EY-Parthenon India. “The economic potential of this sector is tremendous, creating a ripple effect across allied industries and fostering opportunities for creators and local professionals alike.”

Coldplay’s shows in Ahmedabad came on the heels of their three 55,000-cap dates at Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium on 18-19 & 21 January, which saw 13 million users attempt to secure tickets during the on-sale.

