news

India gets $75m boost from Coldplay’s mega gigs

"Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres shows in Ahmedabad marked a watershed moment in India’s entertainment economy"

By Lisa Henderson on 01 May 2025


Coldplay’s record-breaking shows at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in January generated a claimed economic impact of $75 million for India.

The British band attracted more than 222,000 fans from 500 cities across their 25 and 26 January concerts, which set the record for the largest stadium concerts of the 21st century.

The economic boost for India included a direct injection of $46 million for Ahmedabad, according to a report from strategy consulting firm EY-Parthenon and BookMyShow Live, which presented the show in partnership with Live Nation.

“Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres shows in Ahmedabad marked a watershed moment in India’s entertainment economy,” said Naman Pugalia, chief business officer, live events, BookMyShow. “Hosting one of the world’s biggest bands at the world’s largest cricket stadium, with over 111,000 fans each night meant reimagining what’s possible in India.

“Together with EY, we’ve been able to articulate how a single concert can spark a chain reaction for India’s next cultural boomtowns – economically and culturally. At BookMyShow Live, we are committed to driving strategic, sustainable growth that transforms cities into cultural capitals and establishes them as permanent stops on the global touring circuit. As promoters and ecosystem builders, we believe India is the next frontier for international acts, and this is just the beginning.”

“Hosting one of the world’s biggest bands at the world’s largest cricket stadium, with over 111,000 fans each night meant reimagining what’s possible in India”

EY-Parthenon says the report unveils the massive downstream impact of large-scale international tours, signalling India’s arrival as a high-value, high-potential destination for global entertainment that is no longer on the fringe of the global touring circuit.

India’s live entertainment sector surpassed the INR 12,000 crore ($1.4 billion) mark in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 19% over the next three years, according to the firm.

“This surge in consumer enthusiasm for world-class events reflects not just a rising disposable income but an evolving cultural fabric that craves immersive experiences,” says Raghav Anand, partner and leader, digital, media and convergence, EY-Parthenon India. “The economic potential of this sector is tremendous, creating a ripple effect across allied industries and fostering opportunities for creators and local professionals alike.”

Coldplay’s shows in Ahmedabad came on the heels of their three 55,000-cap dates at Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium on 18-19 & 21 January, which saw 13 million users attempt to secure tickets during the on-sale.

 

Read More Like This

News|12 Feb 2025

Singapore credits mega gigs for record tourism

Concerts from Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran helped boost tourism spending to record heights last year

Lollapalooza India
News|03 Dec 2024

‘India’s live scene is extremely healthy’

In an excerpt from the Global Promoters Report 2024, live music executives discuss how India is fast becoming a vital tour stop for A-list stars

News|10 Mar 2025

India’s concert touring scene poised to ‘explode’

Leading executives say the country is on the verge of a major breakthrough as a must-play destination for global artists

Ticketmaster Italy, Home Entertainment
News|12 Nov 2024

Italian concert sector brings €1bn economic boost

Live music generated €967.4m for the country's economy in 2023, reports the Federation of the Italian Music Industry

News|29 Nov 2024

Ed Sheeran sets tour dates for Bhutan, India and Qatar

The British star has announced his biggest-ever run in India, the first-ever international gig in Bhutan and his long-awaited return to Qatar

