German live industry to launch new awards ceremony

The inception of the Best Of Live Award, which holds its inaugural edition this December in Berlin, follows the discontinuation of the LEA

By James Hanley on 08 May 2025

L-R: Presenters Jeannine Michaelsen & Jan van Weyde


image © Mumpi Künster/Guido Schröder

The German touring sector is gaining a new awards ceremony as a successor to the Live Entertainment Award (LEA).

First held in Hamburg in 2006, the LEA had been held at Frankfurt’s Festhalle since 2011 and grew into one of the industry’s most prestigious awards shows, but was discontinued two years ago and the organisation behind it dissolved.

However, national trade association the BDKV has now announced the Best Of Live Award (BOLA), which aims to recognise outstanding achievements in live entertainment. The event will debut on 9 December during the gala dinner of the the organisation’s general meeting at the Hotel Palace Berlin.

“The Best Of Live Award is the prize we’ve all been hoping for,” says Sonia Simmenauer, president of the BDKV and chair of the BOLA Jury. “We celebrate the people behind the scenes who make the live experience possible with passion and professionalism. This award brings our community together – in the spotlight and full of appreciation.”

“With the Best Of Live Award, we are creating a platform for excellence, innovation, and collaboration – while strengthening the industry’s network”

The ceremony will be presented by comedians Jeannine Michaelsen and Jan van Weyde and will include nine categories representing the breadth of the industry.

“With the Best Of Live Award, we are creating a platform for excellence, innovation, and collaboration – while strengthening the industry’s network,” says BDKV MD Johannes Everke. “A particular challenge was ensuring that all segments of our broad industry could be represented and have their say. Accordingly, the categories are broadly defined; one half of the jury represents all of our departments, and the other half is made up of experts from around us. And the final vote by our members ultimately makes this award a truly collaborative project.”

All BDKV members can submit proposals from 1 August, with the announcement of the nominees by a jury of members and industry experts to follow on 16 October.

 

