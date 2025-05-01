Festival lineups: Roskilde, Flow, Open’er

IQ's latest round-up of 2025 bills also contains new additions to Summer Sonic Bangkok, Ohana Festival, Riot Fest and more...

As the northern hemisphere’s festival season swiftly approaches, events across Europe, the US, and Asia have added names to their stacked lineups.

Roskilde Festival has completed its 2025 lineup, adding names like The Raveonettes, Seu Jorge, Rachel Chinouriri, MRCY, Aya, and Astrid Sonne. The independent Danish festival, which is set to run between 28 June-5 July, will be anchored by Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo, Stormzy, Nine Inch Nails, Tyla, Doechii, Deftones, and many more.

“Our 2025 lineup presents 185 acts from 45 countries – a reflection of the energy, creativity, and global spirit that make Roskilde Festival one of the most vital festivals anywhere and offer not only a reflection of the present moment, but also a window into the sounds, trends, and expressions that will shape our future,” says Thomas Sønderby Jepsen, head of music.

Flow Festival have revealed it will welcome Burna Boy back to its Helsinki power plant festival grounds for its 21st edition this year. The 8-10 August event also added Black Star (Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli), Goldielocks, Oranssi Pazuzu to a lineup featuring the likes of Charli xcx, FKA twigs, Fontaines D.C., Khruangbin, Little Simz, Yung Lean & Bladee, Underworld, Air, Bicep Present Chroma (AV DJ Set), Lola Young, Beth Gibbons, and Kneecap.

Muse has been added as a headliner of Poland’s Open’er Festival, set for 2-5 July in Gdynia. The British rock band will join previously announced acts Linkin Park, Massive Attack, Nine Inch Nails, Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Justice, Camila Cabello, FKA Twigs, Tyla, St. Vincent, Caribou, Lola Young, Magdalena Bay, plus others.

Summer Sonic Bangkok has added Alicia Keys as a headliner for the 23-24 August at Impact Challenger Hall. The Grammy Award-winner was announced alongside South Korean rapper Chanyeol, Thai singer Jeff Satur, K-pop group KickFlip, Japanese producer Kikuo, all of which will join Black Eyed Peas, Camila Cabello, Baby Metal, Creepy Nuts, The Rose, Be:First, and Bus.

“We are always pushing the boundary with the experiences we offer the fans”

Eddie Vedder and Earthlings, Green Day, and Hozier will lead the Live Nation-backed, Vedder-founded Ohana Festival and will return to Doheny State Beach in Dana Point from 26-28 September. Kings of Leon, Cage The Elephant, Leon Bridges, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Garbage, Wet Leg, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Royel Otis, Stereophonics, and Lukas Nelson are also set to perform.

Green Day will also head up Chicago’s Riot Fest for its 20th anniversary edition, with this year’s lineup stacked with blink-182, Weezer, Jack White, the Sex Pistols, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Idles, Alkaline Trio, All Time Low, and more. The festival returns to Douglass Park from 19-21 September.

Australia’s first-ever metal cruise festival, Hellbound, has revealed its inaugural lineup: Parkway Drive, Polaris, The Butterfly Effect, Northlane, Make Them Suffer, and In Hearts Wake. The Destroy All Lines-promoted venture will feature all-Aussie talent, and will make a return trip to Sydney’s Darling Harbour from 22-25 October.

“I have been in discussion with [music cruise operators] Choose Your Cruise for years discussing a way to launch a metal cruise in Australia, and I’m absolutely thrilled we have managed to pull this off,” says Chris O’Brien, Destroy All Lines head promoter. “We are always pushing the boundary with the experiences we offer the fans, and ‘Hellbound’ is going to be one for the ages!”

All Things Go‘s second New York edition, set for 26-28 September at Forest Hills Stadium, will be headed up by Lucy Dacu, Djo, Doechii, Remi Wolf, Clairo, and The Marías. Lola Young, The Last Dinner Party, Griff, Rachel Chinouriri, and Gigi Perez are also on the lineup.

And Metallica will join Katy Perry and Benson Boone as headlining acts for the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix post-race concert series at Etihad Park from 4-7 December. Kygo, Pitbull, DJ Tiësto, Kaskade, Sofi Tukker and Cedric Gervais are on tap for the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.

