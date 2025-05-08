Festival lineups: ACL, Spilt Milk, Nos Alive

Festival lineups are coming in thick and fast as events in the US, Europe, and Australia deliver impressive programmes for 2025.

Texas’s Austin City Limits revealed its stellar lineup yesterday, with headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, The Strokes, John Summit, and Doechii on tap. The nine-stage, two-weekend festival returns to Zilker Park from 3-5 and 10-13 October.

Feid, Cage the Elephant, T-Pain, Empire of the Sun, Djo, Pierce the Veil, Rilo Kiley, Maren Morris, Mk.gee, Zeds Dead, and Sammy Virji will also perform at the Live Nation/C3 Presents-backed festival.

Australia’s Spilt Milk will pick things back up this year, after cancelling its flagship festival for 2024. Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, Sara Landry, Dominic Fike, Schoolboy Q, d4vd, Nessa Barrett, Skin on Skin, Sombr, and a variety of others are set to perform at the touring festival later this year.

The event will visit Ballarat (6 December), Perth (7), Canberra (13), and the Gold Coast (14), and is being met with incredible demand as organisers shared that presale registrations outnumbered available tickets.

“That was genuinely our biggest presale ever,” organisers posted online. It is expected to sell out during tomorrow’s general sale.

Portugal’s Nos Alive has rounded out its headliner pool with Anyma, the electronic artist’s debut in the country. He joins Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan, Justice, Kings of Leon, Nine Inch Nails, Sam Fender, Benson Boone, and a slate of others for the 10-12 July festival, which returns to Passeio Marítimo de Algés for its 17th edition.

Germany’s biggest electronic festival, Parookaville, has completed its 10-year anniversary lineup with Boris Brejcha and Dimitri Vegas rounding out its headliners. Set for 18-20 July at Weeze Airport, the 85,000-capacity gathering also added Dr. Peacock, Hypaton, NOTION, Schrotthagen, Avaion, Cyril, Fedde le Grand, and Fast Boy to its variety of performers.

Previously announced acts include Afrojack, Alok, Armin van Buuren, Artbat, Hardwell, I Hate Models, Indira Paganotto, Meute, Robin Schulz, Steve Aoki, and Timmy Trumpet.

The UK’s Boomtown is celebrating a sell-out edition for its forthcoming 6-10 August event. Roughly 66,000 attendees will descend on Matterley Bowl in Hampshire to see names ranging from Sean Paul and Azealia Banks to Sex Pistols ft. Frank Carter, The Wailers, and Fat Dog. Nia Archives, Girls Don’t Sync, Joy Orbison, Overmono and Rudimental are also on tap.

“The long weekend is set for what promises to be one of the most powerful chapters in Boomtown history,” organisers shared.

The Netherlands’ Zuiderpark Live has finalised its lineup for its 5th edition. The Hague open-air concert series, organised by Greenhouse Talent and Stichting Zuiderparktheater, added Yves Berendse and Eefje de Visser to its programme, which also includes Edwin Evers Band, Spinvis, Diggy Dex, Danny Vera and Ruth Jacott.

England’s 2000trees Music Festival added Trash Boat, Cloud Nothings, Split Chain, and Calva Louise to its bill, which is led by Kneecap, Pvris, Taking Back Sunday, Coheed and Cambria, and Alexisonfire. The rock/indie festival returns to Cheltenham’s Upcote Farm from 9-12 July.

