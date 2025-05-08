x

news

Festival lineups: ACL, Spilt Milk, Nos Alive

IQ's latest round-up of 2025 festival bills also includes Parookaville, Boomtown, Zuiderpark Live and 2000trees

By Hanna Ellington on 08 May 2025

ACL


Festival lineups are coming in thick and fast as events in the US, Europe, and Australia deliver impressive programmes for 2025.

Texas’s Austin City Limits revealed its stellar lineup yesterday, with headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, The Strokes, John Summit, and Doechii on tap. The nine-stage, two-weekend festival returns to Zilker Park from 3-5 and 10-13 October.

Feid, Cage the Elephant, T-Pain, Empire of the Sun, Djo, Pierce the Veil, Rilo Kiley, Maren Morris, Mk.gee, Zeds Dead, and Sammy Virji will also perform at the Live Nation/C3 Presents-backed festival.

Australia’s Spilt Milk will pick things back up this year, after cancelling its flagship festival for 2024. Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, Sara Landry, Dominic Fike, Schoolboy Q, d4vd, Nessa Barrett, Skin on Skin, Sombr, and a variety of others are set to perform at the touring festival later this year.

The event will visit Ballarat (6 December), Perth (7), Canberra (13), and the Gold Coast (14), and is being met with incredible demand as organisers shared that presale registrations outnumbered available tickets.

“That was genuinely our biggest presale ever,” organisers posted online. It is expected to sell out during tomorrow’s general sale.

Portugal’s Nos Alive has rounded out its headliner pool with Anyma, the electronic artist’s debut in the country. He joins Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan, Justice, Kings of Leon, Nine Inch Nails, Sam Fender, Benson Boone, and a slate of others for the 10-12 July festival, which returns to Passeio Marítimo de Algés for its 17th edition.

“The long weekend is set for what promises to be one of the most powerful chapters”

Germany’s biggest electronic festival, Parookaville, has completed its 10-year anniversary lineup with Boris Brejcha and Dimitri Vegas rounding out its headliners. Set for 18-20 July at Weeze Airport, the 85,000-capacity gathering also added Dr. Peacock, Hypaton, NOTION, Schrotthagen, Avaion, Cyril, Fedde le Grand, and Fast Boy to its variety of performers.

Previously announced acts include Afrojack, Alok, Armin van Buuren, Artbat, Hardwell, I Hate Models, Indira Paganotto, Meute, Robin Schulz, Steve Aoki, and Timmy Trumpet.

The UK’s Boomtown is celebrating a sell-out edition for its forthcoming 6-10 August event. Roughly 66,000 attendees will descend on Matterley Bowl in Hampshire to see names ranging from Sean Paul and Azealia Banks to Sex Pistols ft. Frank Carter, The Wailers, and Fat Dog. Nia Archives, Girls Don’t Sync, Joy Orbison, Overmono and Rudimental are also on tap.

“The long weekend is set for what promises to be one of the most powerful chapters in Boomtown history,” organisers shared.

The Netherlands’ Zuiderpark Live has finalised its lineup for its 5th edition. The Hague open-air concert series, organised by Greenhouse Talent and Stichting Zuiderparktheater, added Yves Berendse and Eefje de Visser to its programme, which also includes Edwin Evers Band, Spinvis, Diggy Dex, Danny Vera and Ruth Jacott.

England’s 2000trees Music Festival added Trash Boat, Cloud Nothings, Split Chain, and Calva Louise to its bill, which is led by Kneecap, Pvris, Taking Back Sunday, Coheed and Cambria, and Alexisonfire. The rock/indie festival returns to Cheltenham’s Upcote Farm from 9-12 July.

 

News|22 Jan 2025

2025 festivals: Nos Alive, Field Day, BottleRock

With the festival summer in sight, a raft of festivals across the globe have added acts to their lineups

News|12 Feb 2025

Festivals 2025: NOS Alive, Creamfields, Splendour

There's also news from Provinssi, TRNSMT, Rock Werchter and Spoorpark Live in the latest round of 2025 lineup announcements

News|17 Apr 2025

Festival lineups: Open’er, Hurricane & Southside

IQ's latest round-up of 2025 bills also contains details of new events launching in Spain and the Philippines

Festivals Stand United: Roskilde sold out its full-week tickets earlier this month
News|01 May 2025

Festival lineups: Roskilde, Flow, Open’er

IQ's latest round-up of 2025 bills also contains new additions to Summer Sonic Bangkok, Ohana Festival, Riot Fest and more...

Splendour in the Grass 2019
News|19 Nov 2024

You & Me Festival cancels before launch

Western Australia's You & Me Festival has pulled the plug six weeks before it was due to begin, marking another blow for the suffering festival scene

