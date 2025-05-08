x

DOJ & FTC to investigate live music business

The agencies have launched a public inquiry into the industry's business practices under Donald Trump's executive order

By James Hanley on 08 May 2025

US Department of Justice


image © ajay_suresh/Wikicommons

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have jointly opened a public inquiry to identify “unfair and anticompetitive practices and conduct” in the concert and ticketing industry.

The two federal agencies are inviting members of the public to submit comments and information on “harmful practices and on potential regulation or legislation to protect consumers in the industry”.

The information will be used in their preparation of the report and recommendations directed by president Donald Trump’s executive order, signed on 31 March, which claims to bring “common sense” changes to live event ticketing.

The executive order – which Trump signed while flanked by long-time supporter Kid Rock – directs the attorney general and the FTC to “ensure that competition laws are appropriately enforced in the concert and entertainment industry”, as well calling on the FTC to “rigorously enforce” the Better Online Tickets Sales (BOTS) Act.

“Competitive live entertainment markets should deliver value to artists and fans alike,” says assistant attorney general Abigail Slater of the DOJ’s antitrust division. “We will continue to closely examine this market and look for opportunities where vigorous enforcement of the antitrust laws can lead to increased competition that makes tickets more affordable for fans while offering fairer compensation for artists.”

“President Trump has sent a clear message that bad actors who exploit fans and distort the marketplace will not be tolerated”

The agencies are seeking information from the public about unfair and anticompetitive conduct and practices in the industry, and are also encouraging comments providing information on the competitive effects of current state and federal regulations and laws on the business, including the secondary ticketing market.

“Many Americans feel like they are being priced out of live entertainment by scalpers, bots, and other unfair and deceptive practices,” says FTC chairman Andrew N. Ferguson. “Now their voices are being heard. President Trump has sent a clear message that bad actors who exploit fans and distort the marketplace will not be tolerated. The FTC is proud to help deliver on that promise and restore fair and competitive markets that benefit ordinary Americans.”

The public will have 60 days to submit comments. Artists, small businesses, trade groups, industry analysts and other entities “impacted by anticompetitive practices in the live concert and entertainment industry” are also invited to provide comments.

The action comes almost a year after the DOJ launched a lawsuit against Live Nation-Ticketmaster after alleging the company violated antitrust laws. That case is set to go to trial in 2026.

 

