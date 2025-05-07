x

news

Class action begins over festival strip-searches

The hearing challenges the lawfulness of thousands of strip searches carried out by NSW Police at Australian music festivals between 2016-22

By James Hanley on 07 May 2025

Tinder comes to Splendour in the Grass

Splendour in the Grass


A class action lawsuit against the state of NSW has begun in Australia over potentially unlawful strip-searches at music festivals by police officers.

More than 3,000 alleged victims have joined the legal action, which was launched by Slater and Gordon Lawyers and Redfern Legal Centre and covers the years 2016-22.

“There were many thousands of persons strip-searched at festivals in the claim period,” Kylie Nomchong SC, representing the plaintiffs, told the Supreme Court of NSW this week.

The court heard that lead plaintiff Raya Meredith was subject to a “highly invasive and humiliating” inspection “akin to sexual assault” by police, who told her to bend over while naked and remove a tampon in a makeshift cubicle at the Splendour in the Grass festival in Byron Bay in July 2018.

“A male police officer walked into the cubicle unannounced and observed the plaintiff in this position,” said Nomchong, who added the only basis for the examination had been a drug dog sniffing in Meredith’s direction. No drugs were found during the search.

“She was not asked for her consent, she was questioned during the search, the search was not done in private,” added Nomchong, as per ABC.

“This is an extraordinary story, but not an isolated one”

“This is an extraordinary story, but not an isolated one. It is a claim at the most serious end of the scale, but not the most serious.”

Nomchong alleged the state – which admitted weeks before the trial there was “no lawful basis” for the inspection – had “wholly failed” to adequately train officers on the strict rules regarding strip searches, which were only supposed to be used “in the most extreme of circumstances”.

“We say there was a pattern of conduct of NSW Police carrying out strip searches at music festivals as a matter of routine,” she said.

The Guardian reports that class action members are seeking exemplary damages, while Nomchong said Meredith would be making an additional damages claim for the “hurt and distress” caused by police initially denying her account for two years.

The case continues next week.

 

Read More Like This

Groovin the Moo (GTM) 2018, Canberra
News|31 Jan 2025

Another major Australian festival called off for 2025

Groovin The Moo, a single-day regional touring festival that has been running for 19 years, has been pulled for a second consecutive year

News|24 Jan 2025

Music Venue Trust CEO: ‘We need action not words’

The grassroots charity has launched its annual report, which raises concerns over the collapse of touring locations across the UK

News|12 Mar 2025

The urgency for action has never been greater

LIVE Green impact consultant and sustainability advocate Ross Patel makes a case for everyone to battle the climate crisis

Splendour in the Grass was cancelled for 2024
News|23 Jan 2025

Are Australian festivals facing another year of misery?

With the fresh cancellation of a high profile festival, will this year be a repeat of the last?

News|13 Feb 2025

Victoria announces $50k grants for music festivals

The news arrives as another major music festival bites the dust for 2025

