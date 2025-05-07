x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Brazil’s Umauma Group launches Super Sounds

The promoter will be led by Guilherme Teixeira and Tiago Maia, alongside former C3 Presents executive Leca Guimarães

By James Hanley on 07 May 2025

L-R: Tiago Maia, Leca Guimarães & Guilherme Teixeira


image © Disclosure/Super Sounds

Brazilian entertainment and marketing company The Umauma Group has announced the creation of promoter Super Sounds, with plans to stage events at home and abroad.

The firm will be led by the São Paulo-headquartered group’s co-founder Guilherme Teixeira and Tiago Maia, former MD of Move Concerts in Brazil.

Super Sounds will be responsible for shows, tours and festivals, and is already working with acts including domestic singer-songwriters Ana Castela and Iza.

“We are very happy to launch Super Sounds,” says Teixeira. “We have dedicated a lot of energy to structuring this project, with in-depth analyses of the market and consumer behaviour. We support our strategies for shows, tours and festivals – whether national or international – through research, data and insights, which help us build and foster communities around music.”

Former C3 Presents international director Leca Guimarães, who was involved in the South American expansion of Lollapalooza, has been brought in as head of shows and festivals.

“With the arrival of Leca, we complete the team and take an important step towards the next cycle of our history”

“The challenge of creating sustainable projects, in addition to bringing new projects to South America, was what motivated me to embark on this journey, which will be very creative, productive and rewarding,” says Guimarães.

The firm hopes to hold in the region of 20 shows throughout the country this year, building to more than 80 dates per annum from 2026.

“We have a very strong base in Brazil, with relevant artists who trust the project,” adds Maia. “With the arrival of Leca, we complete the team and take an important step towards the next cycle of our history, always respecting the time needed for maturation and building true relationships, whether here or abroad.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|28 Mar 2025

Portugal’s Super Bock Super Rock 2025 cancelled

The major international festival says it is "in the process of transitioning" between promoters after Música no Coração's exit last year

News|31 Mar 2025

Australia’s Village Sounds agents go independent

The domestic booking agency for Australasian artists will cease to exist within Live Nation

News|10 Feb 2025

Kendrick Lamar makes history at Super Bowl

Off the back of their iconic halftime performance, Lamar and SZA today announced the UK/Europe leg of their Grand National Tour

News|20 Nov 2024

Indie Champs 2024: Mercury Concerts, Move Concerts & more

The third part of IQ’s debut indie celebration also features LS Events, Marauder and MCT Agentur

News|18 Dec 2024

Phil Rodriguez: ‘I’m loving all the stadium tours’

The Move Concerts chief has hailed the boom in stadium concerts as Latin America's largest indie looks to the future

Trending Stories

news|01 May 2025

Live Nation’s Concert Week returns to UK

news|02 May 2025

100+ acts sign open letter in support of Kneecap

news|01 May 2025

India gets $75m boost from Coldplay’s mega gigs

news|02 May 2025

Live Nation hails global acts amid ‘historic year’

news|30 Apr 2025

Candy Artists duo switch to Earth Agency

news|01 May 2025

Hong Kong to become ‘must play’ tour destination

news|05 May 2025

Beyoncé removes Sphere visuals after legal threat

news|02 May 2025

The Weeknd signs with WME for representation

news|02 May 2025

Ed Sheeran to return to UK with trio of shows

news|30 Apr 2025

Concert revenue drives HYBE to biggest Q1 ever

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|28 Mar 2025

Portugal’s Super Bock Super Rock 2025 cancelled

The major international festival says it is "in the process of transitioning" between promoters after Música no Coração's exit last year

News|31 Mar 2025

Australia’s Village Sounds agents go independent

The domestic booking agency for Australasian artists will cease to exist within Live Nation

News|10 Feb 2025

Kendrick Lamar makes history at Super Bowl

Off the back of their iconic halftime performance, Lamar and SZA today announced the UK/Europe leg of their Grand National Tour

News|20 Nov 2024

Indie Champs 2024: Mercury Concerts, Move Concerts & more

The third part of IQ’s debut indie celebration also features LS Events, Marauder and MCT Agentur

News|18 Dec 2024

Phil Rodriguez: ‘I’m loving all the stadium tours’

The Move Concerts chief has hailed the boom in stadium concerts as Latin America's largest indie looks to the future

IQ Jobs Board

Assistant PromoterSJM Concerts

Manchester, UKFull TimeTBD

Ticketing ManagerJoy Entertainment Group

Brighton, UKFull Time£30K DOE

PromoterUntitled Group

Melbourne, AUFull TimeTBC

Senior Fan Experience ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp To £55K DOE