Brazil’s Umauma Group launches Super Sounds

Brazilian entertainment and marketing company The Umauma Group has announced the creation of promoter Super Sounds, with plans to stage events at home and abroad.

The firm will be led by the São Paulo-headquartered group’s co-founder Guilherme Teixeira and Tiago Maia, former MD of Move Concerts in Brazil.

Super Sounds will be responsible for shows, tours and festivals, and is already working with acts including domestic singer-songwriters Ana Castela and Iza.

“We are very happy to launch Super Sounds,” says Teixeira. “We have dedicated a lot of energy to structuring this project, with in-depth analyses of the market and consumer behaviour. We support our strategies for shows, tours and festivals – whether national or international – through research, data and insights, which help us build and foster communities around music.”

Former C3 Presents international director Leca Guimarães, who was involved in the South American expansion of Lollapalooza, has been brought in as head of shows and festivals.

“With the arrival of Leca, we complete the team and take an important step towards the next cycle of our history”

“The challenge of creating sustainable projects, in addition to bringing new projects to South America, was what motivated me to embark on this journey, which will be very creative, productive and rewarding,” says Guimarães.

The firm hopes to hold in the region of 20 shows throughout the country this year, building to more than 80 dates per annum from 2026.

“We have a very strong base in Brazil, with relevant artists who trust the project,” adds Maia. “With the arrival of Leca, we complete the team and take an important step towards the next cycle of our history, always respecting the time needed for maturation and building true relationships, whether here or abroad.”

