Beyoncé removes Sphere visuals after legal threat

A law firm representing the Las Vegas venue accused the singer's production firm of using the Sphere's imagery without permission

By James Hanley on 05 May 2025


Beyoncé has removed the Las Vegas Sphere from her Cowboy Carter Tour visuals after being hit with a cease-and-desist letter by the venue’s owner.

Law firm King & Spalding, which represents James Dolan’s Sphere Entertainment Group (SEG), accused the singer’s production company Parkwood Entertainment of prominently featuring and manipulating imagery of the Sphere without permission.

The New York Post reported the visuals for the tour, which kicked off last week in the US at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium in California, initially included a CGI sequence during an interlude in the show, depicting a giant Beyoncé picking up the Sphere and toying with it while striding through the Vegas skyline.

Alleging “impermissible use and violation” of SEG’s IP rights, the letter to Parkwood from King & Spalding’s Kathleen McCarthy stated: “SEG was never asked and the prominent appearance and manipulation of SEG’s Sphere venue in the video is unauthorised.”

Claiming the imagery “has resulted in significant speculation that Beyoncé will end her tour with a Sphere residency”, the company demanded that Parkwood “cease and desist from using the Sphere venue in the video immediately — in addition to refraining from using this imagery on any merchandise, promotional or marketing materials, or in tour movies”.

The reference to the Sphere has been replaced with Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium

The letter adds that the firm “reserves all rights to take further action” if its demand was not complied with by today (5 May). However, the reference to the Sphere was removed for the third show of Beyoncé’s five-night SoFi Stadium run last night and replaced with Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium – where the tour is due to wrap up from 25-26 July.

 

Produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, the Cowboy Carter Tour heads to Europe in June for a record six nights at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK and three dates at Paris’ Stade de France, before returning to the US.

 

