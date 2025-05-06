Bad Bunny announces Debí Tirar Más Fotos world tour

The Puerto Rican rapper is slated to make history as the first Latin act to headline stadiums globally

Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny has announced a global stadium run titled Debí Tirar Más Fotos (I Should Have Taken More Photos).

Produced by Live Nation, the 23-date tour kicks off on 21 November 2025 in the Dominican Republic and wraps on 22 July 2026 in Belgium.

Other stops on the tour include Costa Rica, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Japan, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Poland, and Italy.

Debí Tirar Más Fotos marks the star’s return to Europe for the first time since 2019, and to Latin America for the first time since his World’s Hottest Tour (2022). It’ll be his first time performing in Australia, Brazil and Japan.

Live Nation says the ambitious outing will see Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) make history as the first Latin act to headline stadiums globally.

The Debí Tirar Más Fotos tour follows other Bad Bunny mega tours, including World’s Hottest Tour and the more recent Most Wanted Tour.

The former set the record in 2022 for the highest-grossing Latin tour in Billboard Boxscore history, earning $232.5 million and selling 944,000 tickets. The latter grossed more than $207.8 million, selling 703,000 tickets across 30 concerts.

Before hitting the road for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny will perform a 30-date residency at El Choli in his native Puerto Rico, which is set to draw an estimated 250,000 visitors to the island over the summer.

See the full schedule for Debí Tirar Más Fotos below:

Nov. 21 | Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic | Estadio Olimpico

Dec. 5 | San Jose, Costa Rica | Estadio Nacional

Dec. 10 | Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio GNP

Dec. 11 | Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio GNP

Jan. 23 | Medellin, Colombia | Estadio Atanasio Girardot

Jan. 30 | Lima, Peru | Estadio Nacional

Feb. 5 | Santiago, Chile | Estadio Nacional

Feb. 13 | Buenos Aires, Argentina | Estadio River Plate

Feb. 20 | Sao Paulo, Brazil | Allianz Parque

Feb. 28 | Sydney, Australia | ENGIE Stadium

March 2026 | Tokyo, Japan

May 22 | Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olimpic

May 26 | Lisbon, Portugal | Estadio Da Luz

May 30 | Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air Metropolitano

May 31 | Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air Metropolitano

June 20 | Dusseldorf, Germany | Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 23 | Arnhem, Netherlands | Gelredome

June 27 | London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 1 | Marseille, France | Orange Velodrome

July 4 | Paris, France | La Defense Arena

July 10 | Stockholm, Sweden | Strawberry Arena

July 14 | Warsaw, Poland | PGE Narodowy

July 17 | Milan, Italy | La Maura

July 22 | Brussels, Belgium | King Baudouin Stadium

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.