Artists reap benefits of European Talent Exchange

More than 100 acts who performed at ESNS 2025 in the Netherlands have secured slots on major festivals this summer

By James Hanley on 09 May 2025

ESNS 2025


image © Julia Huikeshoven

The European Talent Exchange has reaped near instant rewards for artists, with participants in the scheme already securing slots on 77 festivals this summer.

Every artist who plays at ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) automatically joins the programme, which is co-funded by the Creative Europe programme of the EU.

In collaboration with festival association Yourope and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the initiative connects artists to a network of around 130 partner festivals and benefits from the support of 31 media partners to amplify their promotion.

110 acts who performed at this year’s ESNS have now landed slots at major festivals

A total of 110 acts who performed at this year’s ESNS have now landed slots at major festivals in 30 countries including Sziget (Hungary), Coachella (US), Reeperbahn (Germany), Ypsigrock (Italy), Paléo Festival Nyon (Switzerland), Rock For People (Czechia), Rock Werchter (Belgium), Electric Castle (Romania), Roskilde (Denmark), Mad Cool (Spain), Best Kept Secret (Netherlands) and Øyafestivalen (Norway.

Success stories so far include Luvcat (9 festival bookings) and Big Special (7) from the UK, Judeline (4) from Spain, Daufødt (3) from Norway, Erika Rein (3) from Slovakia, Sylvie Kreusch (7) from Belgium, Boko Yout (5) from Sweden, Cliffords (8) from Ireland, Arp Frique & The Perpetual Singers (3) from the Netherlands, Carpetman (4) from Ukraine and Woomb (4) from Bulgaria.

Founded in 1986, ESNS will celebrate its 40th anniversary from 14-17 January next year in Groningen, the Netherlands.

 

