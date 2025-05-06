Andrea Bocelli inks five-year deal with AEG Presents

The agreement takes effect on 1 January 2026, spans all five continents and covers all ticketed live events

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and AEG Presents have inked a five-year deal “for the creation and management of his live performances”.

The agreement, which has been described as “the most significant ever for a classical artist,” takes effect on 1 January 2026, spans all five continents and covers all ticketed live events.

Bocelli is repped by WME’s Kirk Sommer and David Levy, who also collaborated on the deal, along with the singer’s management team.

“I personally flew to Italy to meet Andrea at his home because I wanted to understand the man and the artist before embarking on this journey,” Jay Marciano, chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, comments. “I’m truly thrilled to welcome him into our family and help take his artistry to even greater heights.”

“Andrea Bocelli is not only a unique extraordinary talent but also a cultural ambassador whose legacy continues to grow”

Kirk Sommer, global co-head of music, and David Levy, senior partner at WME, add: “When Francesco [Pasquero, manager] called us to discuss this vision, we immediately recognised the magnitude of the opportunity. We are incredibly proud to have worked closely with all parties to make this partnership a reality. M. Andrea Bocelli is not only a unique extraordinary talent but also a cultural ambassador whose legacy continues to grow.”

Co-managers Veronica Berti and Francesco Pasquero, say: “This extraordinary partnership marks a fundamental new chapter for Andrea’s global career. We are extremely pleased to sign with such exceptional partners who have proven not only to be up to the challenge of this ambitious project, but who have also shown a deep commitment to the artistic vision. The next ten years will be crucial in consolidating Maestro Bocelli’s role as a global music icon, and we are honoured to become part of such a remarkable family.”

Bocelli is one of the most successful classical artists in live music, with over 90 million albums sold to date and more than 16 billion streams generated.

