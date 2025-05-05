x

news

AEG Presents acquires Salt Lake City venue

The Complex contains multiple indoor and outdoor event spaces and has hosted acts such as Billie Eilish, J Cole & Travis Scott

By James Hanley on 05 May 2025

The Lot


AEG Presents has acquired live music venue The Complex in downtown Salt Lake City.

Established in 2010, The Complex contains multiple indoor and outdoor event spaces and has welcomed more than two million music fans through its doors over the past 15 years. Acts to have performed include Billie Eilish, Billy Idol, Flume, J Cole, Jelly Roll, Lil Wayne, Megan Maroney, Macklemore, Slayer, Travis Scott and Vampire Weekend.

Most live music events are hosted in its two primary indoor venues: the 2,500-capacity Rockwell and the 850-cap The Grand (850 capacity), while summer concerts are also held in The Lot (cap. 4,000).

The deal marks the first venue owned and operated by AEG in the city.

“The Complex is the backbone of live music in Salt Lake City”

“The Complex is the backbone of live music in Salt Lake City,” says Don Strasburg, AEG president, Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest regional offices. “We have always loved promoting shows at The Complex and are so thrilled to bring AEG Presents’ knowledge, relationships and resources together with the entire management team. We are diligently reviewing every opportunity to enhance the already stellar patron and artist experience to make sure the live music fans get even better world class experiences.”

The Complex will continue to employ the existing staff, with shows booked by AEG talent buyer Xavier Frey and the venue managed by GM Paul Brucks.

“After 15 years as an integral part of the Salt Lake City music scene, we’re looking forward to taking things to the next level as an AEG Presents venue,” says Brucks, “We’ve always been focused on providing the exceptional live music experience for our community and this will allow us to expand on that endeavour.”

Last week meanwhile, AEG announced a collaboration with video game company Activision Publishing around the release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. As part of the link-up, AEG-owned and operated venues including Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre and The Roxy will be featured in the game.

 

