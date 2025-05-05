013 Poppodium launches low-stimulation space

The dimly-lit area within the 3,000-cap Dutch venue is intended for attendees who need a moment of rest during a concert

Dutch venue 013 Poppodium has opened the doors of a low-stimulation space called Pause for concertgoers who need a moment of rest during an event.

The design, which features a dark space with dimmed light, muted sound and various seating areas, was based on input from volunteers at the Tilburg venue.

A project group was formed following a suggestion from HR advisor Lotte Wijnen and assistant marketing and show promoter Renske Jacobs, who sought out their office during busy shows as a place to de-stimulate, and wanted to offer a similar opportunity to attendees. Guidance was also sought from Poppodium Bibelot in Dordrecht, which has a similar space.

The space has already been tested during several shows this year and assessed by visitors and external parties Toegankelijk Tilburg and Stichting Accessibility.

“We were approached by 013 Poppodium to see if we wanted to test the low-stimulus space,” says Accessible Tilburg project leader Gerdy Zijlmans. “Our organisation has approximately 50 experienced experts affiliated with it, some of whom may also suffer from excessive stimuli due to their disability.

“The test was on a Saturday evening during a concert and we also tested the space later for physical accessibility. We also looked at whether people who, for example, visit in a wheelchair or are blind or partially sighted, can also make good use of the space.

“We enjoy working with this great organisation and have also been used to them for years to think along with us as much as possible in the field of accessibility. It is great that they have now found us again.”

Upcoming acts set to perform at the 3,000-cap venue include Foster the People, Madness, Empire of the Sun, A Day to Remember, Viagra Boys, Lorna Shore and Eagles of Death Metal. It will also host the inaugural edition of hip-hop festival Headlines this Saturday 10 May with promoter Friendly Fire.

