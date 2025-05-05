x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

013 Poppodium launches low-stimulation space

The dimly-lit area within the 3,000-cap Dutch venue is intended for attendees who need a moment of rest during a concert

By James Hanley on 05 May 2025

013, Tilburg


image © M.Minderhoud/Wikicommons

Dutch venue 013 Poppodium has opened the doors of a low-stimulation space called Pause for concertgoers who need a moment of rest during an event.

The design, which features a dark space with dimmed light, muted sound and various seating areas, was based on input from volunteers at the Tilburg venue.

A project group was formed following a suggestion from HR advisor Lotte Wijnen and assistant marketing and show promoter Renske Jacobs, who sought out their office during busy shows as a place to de-stimulate, and wanted to offer a similar opportunity to attendees. Guidance was also sought from Poppodium Bibelot in Dordrecht, which has a similar space.

The space has already been tested during several shows this year and assessed by visitors and external parties Toegankelijk Tilburg and Stichting Accessibility.

We were approached by 013 Poppodium to see if we wanted to test the low-stimulus space

“We were approached by 013 Poppodium to see if we wanted to test the low-stimulus space,” says Accessible Tilburg project leader Gerdy Zijlmans. “Our organisation has approximately 50 experienced experts affiliated with it, some of whom may also suffer from excessive stimuli due to their disability.

“The test was on a Saturday evening during a concert and we also tested the space later for physical accessibility. We also looked at whether people who, for example, visit in a wheelchair or are blind or partially sighted, can also make good use of the space.

“We enjoy working with this great organisation and have also been used to them for years to think along with us as much as possible in the field of accessibility. It is great that they have now found us again.”

Upcoming acts set to perform at the 3,000-cap venue include Foster the People, Madness, Empire of the Sun, A Day to Remember, Viagra Boys, Lorna Shore and Eagles of Death Metal. It will also host the inaugural edition of hip-hop festival Headlines this Saturday 10 May with promoter Friendly Fire.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|03 Feb 2025

Netherlands set for ‘bold and fresh’ hip-hop fest

Promoters Friendly Fire and 013 Poppodium are partnering on the launch of Headlines festival in the city of Tilburg

News|30 Apr 2025

Central London to welcome new entertainment space

NEON at Battersea Power Station will launch with its inaugural exhibition, Jurassic World: The Experience, in May

Robbie Williams is an ambassador for Tickets for Good
News|10 Jan 2025

Tickets For Good launches in the Netherlands

The social profit organisation offers healthcare workers affordable access to sports and music events, theatres and museums

News|02 Apr 2025

Nordic launches Recycled Ocean Plastic wristbands

The festival wristband company is further upping its game after achieving 44% emissions reduction through recycled materials in 2024

News|17 Apr 2025

Primavera Sound launches pop-up venue in Barcelona

The massive former Mercedes-Benz factory will be inaugurated by DJ Amelie Lens this September

Trending Stories

news|30 Apr 2025

New Superstruct CEO as Channel 4 boss takes helm

news|29 Apr 2025

Chappell Roan signs with new management

news|02 May 2025

100+ acts sign open letter in support of Kneecap

news|01 May 2025

India gets $75m boost from Coldplay’s mega gigs

news|01 May 2025

Live Nation’s Concert Week returns to UK

news|02 May 2025

Live Nation hails global acts amid ‘historic year’

news|30 Apr 2025

Montreux Jazz Festival plans first Africa edition

news|29 Apr 2025

Bulgarian festival to file for bankruptcy

news|29 Apr 2025

Trio of Dutch festivals lean into discounted passes

news|30 Apr 2025

Candy Artists duo switch to Earth Agency

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|03 Feb 2025

Netherlands set for ‘bold and fresh’ hip-hop fest

Promoters Friendly Fire and 013 Poppodium are partnering on the launch of Headlines festival in the city of Tilburg

News|30 Apr 2025

Central London to welcome new entertainment space

NEON at Battersea Power Station will launch with its inaugural exhibition, Jurassic World: The Experience, in May

Robbie Williams is an ambassador for Tickets for Good
News|10 Jan 2025

Tickets For Good launches in the Netherlands

The social profit organisation offers healthcare workers affordable access to sports and music events, theatres and museums

News|02 Apr 2025

Nordic launches Recycled Ocean Plastic wristbands

The festival wristband company is further upping its game after achieving 44% emissions reduction through recycled materials in 2024

News|17 Apr 2025

Primavera Sound launches pop-up venue in Barcelona

The massive former Mercedes-Benz factory will be inaugurated by DJ Amelie Lens this September

IQ Jobs Board

Assistant PromoterSJM Concerts

Manchester, UKFull TimeTBD

Ticketing ManagerJoy Entertainment Group

Brighton, UKFull Time£30K DOE

PromoterUntitled Group

Melbourne, AUFull TimeTBC

Senior Fan Experience ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp To £55K DOE