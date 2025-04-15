x

news

Venu unveils latest US acquisition

The hospitality and live music firm has also announced the appointment of a former Live Nation executive

By Lisa Henderson on 15 Apr 2025


US hospitality and live music company Venu has acquired a 50,000-square-foot property in Colorado, US, which it plans to transform into a premium live music venue.

The firm, which floated on the New York Stock Exchange last year, will convert the former Celebrity Lanes bowling facility in Centennial into an indoor music hall, private rental space, and restaurant with premium features such as fire-pit suites.

Venu’s portfolio already includes the 9,750-capacity Ford Amphitheatre (Colorado), the 20,000-capacity Sunset at McKinney (Dallas) and The Hall at Bourbon Brothers (Georgia and Colorado). It is also developing amphitheatres in Texas and Oklahoma, with hopes to reach 10 major markets by 2026.

“Take everything you know about indoor venues and throw it out the window,” says J.W. Roth, founder, chairman, and CEO of Venu. “We have assembled a powerhouse team of architects, designers, and operators to deliver the ultimate destination in Centennial. It will set a new standard not just for Denver, but for the entire industry. Like everything else we do, this will be over the top.”

“Take everything you know about indoor venues and throw it out the window”

Will Hodgson, president of Venu, adds: “The market is hungry for premium spaces. Music fans are no longer satisfied with simply walking through the front doors of a venue—they’re looking for more. We’ve watched a clear shift in preferences: people want experiences that feel intentional, exclusive, and elevated. Venu is leading that transformation by designing with the fan in mind from day one.”

The company has also announced the appointment of former Live Nation executive Vic Sutter as executive vice president of operations.

Sutter joins Venu following a decade with Live Nation, where he oversaw a national portfolio of brands, including Brooklyn Bowl and House of Blues. In his previous role at LN, Sutter specialised in food, beverage, and premium product strategy.

Prior to that, Sutter spent 10 years with luxury hospitality brands across the US.

 

