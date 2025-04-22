Venue issues nix Katy Perry’s Guadalajara concerts

The singer, who launches The Lifetimes Tour in Mexico this week, has been forced to cancel her two shows at the new Arena Guadalajara

Katy Perry has been forced to cancel two shows in Mexico due to the venue not being finished in time.

The US superstar’s The Lifetimes Tour is due to launch tomorrow (23 April) in Mexico City with the first of three concerts at Arena CDMX, followed by two shows at Arena Monterrey from 28-29 April.

However, a planned two-night stint at the 20,000-cap Arena Guadalajara has now been nixed.

“Sadly, I learned that the construction of Arena Guadalajara will not be complete for their scheduled shows next week, which includes mine on May 1 and 2,” said Perry in an Instagram story. “It was evident when they arrived that the venue was not ready or safe to receive my show or an audience. I wish I could fix this but it is beyond my control.”

Touted as the city’s first modern arena, Arena Guadalajara is set to become Mexico’s second-largest arena and will host sports, live music, cultural and social events. Gigs by Carlos Rivera and Intocable, scheduled for the venue later this week, have also been called off.

“Although we have made our greatest effort together with our contractors and workers, we are not yet completely ready”

Promoter and venue owner Zignia Live stresses that the postponements were out of the artists’ control.

“We seek to offer you shows with the quality and safety that you deserve, and although we have made our greatest effort together with our contractors and workers, we are not yet completely ready to receive you,” reads a statement posted on social media.

Zignia Live’s venue portfolio also includes Arena Ciudad de México (cap. 22,300) and Arena Monterrey (17,599)

Perry’s tour will switch to the US and Canada next month before heading Down Under to Australia in June. It will return to North America in July/August and move on to South America in September, ahead of reaching Europe this October.

The run is currently set to wrap up in the UAE at the After-Race Concert at Etihad Park on 7 December as part of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 weekend. Metallica were the latest headliner confirmed for the series today.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.