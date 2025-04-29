UTA’s Olly Ward unpacks Aurora’s slow-burning rise

The agent recounts the Norwegian singer-songwriter's decade-long journey as she embarks on her biggest European tour yet

UTA agent Olly Ward has tipped Aurora to reach a new peak as the singer-songwriter ascends to arena headline billing following a decade-long rise.

The 28-year-old Norwegian kicked off her biggest European tour to date last night in Stockholm, Sweden, and will go on to stop at Copenhagen’s KB Hallen in Denmark (29 April), Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands (1 May), OVO Arena Wembley in London (3 May), Le Zénith in Paris, France (5 May), Madrid’s Movistar Arena in Spain (7 May) and Sagres Campo Pequeno (9 May) in Lisbon, Portugal.

Ward, who has represented the star internationally since the beginning of her career, tells IQ her current lofty status has been built on solid foundations.

“We often see with contemporary pop artists – especially at the moment – there can be accelerated growth to a very high level, very quickly, based on viral sensation – whether that’s from playlisting or TikTok, or a certain song exploding,” he says. “But whilst Aurora has had a song here and there, it is really a story of a decade of building. That’s quite unusual in a pop act when you’re five albums in, have been doing it for ten years, and now you’re getting to arenas without having a global hit.”

Aurora launched her What Happened to the Earth? Tour in Dublin last June, before her well-received evening slot on Glastonbury’s Park Stage.

“She did a summer of touring some of the most important festivals in Europe and Asia,” says Ward. “So in Europe, we did Glastonbury, Sziget., Paleo, Roskilde and then we went to Asia, where she did Summer Sonic Tokyo and Osaka, LaLaLaFest in Indonesia and the inaugural edition of Summer Sonic Bangkok. Then we went back to Europe and did headline shows just under arena level.”

As well as headlining Bergenfest and Piknik i Parken in her native Norway, Aurora’s 2025 summer outdoor schedule will take in Ireland, Hungary, Romania, Turkey, Switzerland and the UK. Ward credits the singer and her representatives Geir Luedy and Jamila Scott at Bergen-based Made Management for adopting a global standpoint from an early stage.

“From a live perspective, very early on, they took the view that, ‘We don’t want Aurora to be an artist who can’t travel outside of Norway, as many can’t, we want to use our success in Norway to fund an international approach to her touring,'” he says. “Often Norwegian artists will do a lot in their home territory; Aurora does tour there, but she’s now doing more elsewhere.

“They took the approach of saying ‘yes’. On the first album campaign into the second, we covered everywhere: Aurora went to South America, Asia and Australia, and found promoters who really believed in her talent like we did, and took a risk. She had to invest herself and plant the seeds in all those territories in 2016/17. We weren’t waiting for the phone to ring. We saw from the stats that there was interest, and we went and found it.”

Aurora’s London trajectory, which began with a slot at The Lexington’s Ja Ja Ja night in 2014, encapsulates the dedication to that approach. After her first headline show in the UK capital at Miranda at Ace Hotel in 2015, she moved up the ranks to Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen (cap. 300), then onto Union Chapel (900), O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire (2,000), O2 Forum Kentish Town (2,300), Roundhouse (3,300), O2 Academy Brixton (4,921) and the Royal Albert Hall (5,544) last October, prior to her sold-out bow at the 12,500-cap Wembley this weekend.

“We’ve gone through the steps everywhere – building her live business organically, step-by-step, over a decade – to the point where it’s now a global thing,” adds Ward. “She’s going to play to 300,000 of her own fans this year, not even including festivals.”

Brazil has emerged as a key market, in part, due to a Brazilian fan account that had built up 100,000 followers at a time when Aurora’s official Facebook page only had 300,000.

“We were like, ‘Whoa, that’s nuts,’ and called various promoters,” recalls Ward. “No one really believed in it, but we found a promoter who wanted to take that risk with us and pay for her to come out and tour. She did seven shows and they all sold out in a few days.

“Off the back of that – and this is where I believe you create your own luck – we’d been keeping Lollapalooza [in South America] aware of what Aurora had been doing, and they had a last-minute cancellation. I believe Tyler, the Creator cancelled in 2018, maybe two weeks before, and we got the call to replace him.”

He adds: “We approached Lollapalooza again in 2023, and they initially didn’t want her. But our Latin American team – Carlos Abreu in our London office and Sydney Wilke in our LA office – worked very closely with me to convince Lollapalooza that they made a mistake and that Aurora should play.

“Ultimately, we did get an offer and she ended up with a fantastic slot on the second stage, playing to 90,000 people. To give you a sense of how impactful that was, on the tour before, we did 3,000 tickets in Buenos Aires. After Lollapalooza, we went back and did 12,000. In Chile, we did 2,500 before Lollapalooza and 14,000 when we went back afterwards – massive growth.”

Highlights of Aurora’s 2025 European run include 6,000 tickets sold out six months in advance for her Zénith performance and more than 15,500 tickets sold for her upcoming Ziggo Dome show. And aside from her talent, Ward suggests the singer’s authenticity is central to her appeal.

“The way that she communicates with her fans is completely genuine,” he says. “There’s no schtick, no facade or mask that she puts on. Aurora is Aurora. The Aurora you see on her socials is the same Aurora you get on stage – she’s honest, she’s quirky, she’s passionate, and she shows it all.”

The singer, who released her fifth studio LP What Happened to the Heart? via Decca in 2024, has expanded her audience further in 2025 with the help of her track Through The Eyes of a Child, which was synced on the Netflix show Adolescence. But there is still plenty more room for growth, adds Ward.

“People are still discovering her,” he concludes. “She has some confidential but really interesting things in the pipeline for next year and if some of these things happen, I think the sky is the absolute limit. She’s already selling out arenas without that wider awareness so, as more people cotton on, the only direction is up.”

