UK adopts Martyn’s Law anti-terror legislation

There will be an implementation phase of up to two years for the government and live industry to develop guidance

New legislation designed to enhance protection from terror attacks at live events in the UK has become law today.

The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, widely known as Martyn’s Law after Martyn Hett who was killed alongside 21 other people at an Ariane Grande arena concert in Manchester in 2017, applies to all premises with a capacity of more than 200.

The passing of the law, the principle of which was backed by a number of industry bodies, followed a six-year campaign spearheaded by Martyn’s mother Figen Murray. Last year Ms Murray walked 200 miles from London to Manchester, culminating in a meeting with then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“Whilst nothing can bring Martyn back, this much-needed law will secure his legacy and help to prevent more families enduring the pain and loss that mine alongside 21 others have experienced since the Manchester Arena terror attack,” she said.

Standard Duty premises of between 200-799 people will be required to demonstrate procedures “to reduce the risk of physical harm being caused to individuals relating to evacuation, invacuation (moving people to a safe place), locking down the premises, and communicating with individuals on the premises”.

“We will continue to work closely with businesses within the live music industry to prepare for the rules to come into force”

Venues and events in the enhanced tier of more than 800 attendees will be expected to do more, including “reducing the vulnerability of the premises” and demonstrating their monitoring processes to a new regulator. The new regime will be enforced by a regulatory function that will be established within the Security Industry Authority (SIA).

Jon Collins, CEO of UK trade body LIVE, says: “We are pleased the Bill has completed its passage through parliament and look forward to working with the Home Office to develop the detailed operating plans and guidance to ensure clarity in the ways of working of the new inspectorate and how our venues, events and festivals can demonstrate compliance.

“As we have noted throughout this process, the licensing requirements under which those venues and festivals operate provide a certainty and regulatory connection that should support this work. We will continue to work closely with businesses within the live music industry to prepare for the rules to come into force over the next few years.”

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, says: “The passing of Martyn’s Law into legislation is a significant milestone in our collective responsibility to ensure public safety. This law provides a structured approach to preparedness, ensuring that venues and events take proportionate steps to protect the public from the evolving threat of terrorism.

“The Night Time Industries Association has consistently advocated for balanced security measures that enhance safety without placing undue burdens on businesses. We welcome the government’s commitment to a 24-month implementation period, allowing venues the necessary time to adapt and prepare.”

The government has indicated that there will be an implementation phase of up to two years to give time for businesses and events to prepare to meet the new requirements. During this period the government will be working with the business to develop statutory guidance. In addition, the Home Office confirmed that “whilst those that fall within scope of the Act may wish to consider the requirements, there is no requirement to comply with them until the legislation comes into force”.

