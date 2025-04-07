x

Two killed in crane collapse at Mexican festival

Two photographers, aged in their 20s, died following the incident on the opening day of Mexico City's AXE Ceremonia

By James Hanley on 07 Apr 2025

Bicentennial Park


image © Adrián Cerón

The second day of Mexico’s AXE Ceremonia festival was cancelled after two photographers were killed after a crane carrying a “decorative object” collapsed on the site.

The two-day event at Bicentennial Park in Mexico City was due to conclude yesterday with performances by acts such as Tyler the Creator, Massive Attack and The Marías, but was suspended by local authorities on Saturday evening (5 April).

The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City has opened an investigation into the incident, which AP reports occurred at around 5.30pm on Saturday when a gust of wind shook the structure, causing it to fall on the photographers.

The festival was promoted by Mexico City-headquartered Eco Live, with marketing assistance provided by Ocesa. Ticket-holders will be refunded.

“With deep sadness, we confirm the passing of the two people who were injured during today’s incident,” reads a statement by organisers. “We are deeply heartbroken by this loss. We are reaching out to their families to support them during this incredibly difficult time and to provide them with all our care and solidarity.

“The safety of our community has always been our priority”

“The safety of our community has always been our priority, and we continue, as from the very beginning, to maintain close collaboration and complete transparency with the authorities. We will continue to share official updates about the event through our social media channels.”

The two victims have been identified as Berenice Giles and Miguel Hernandez, who were both in their 20s and were working as journalists at the festival for Mexican university publication Mr Indie.

“Berenice and Miguel will be remembered for everything they contributed in life,” reads a tribute by the magazine. “Their gaze behind the lens, their sensitivity and their energy are still with us.”

The venue has also released a statement expressing its solidarity with the families and friends of the victims, and pledging to fully cooperate with the authorities.

 

