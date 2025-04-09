Travis Scott sees ‘instant’ sellouts in new markets

Live Nation has reported "unprecedented demand" for the rapper's stadium shows in India, China and Korea

Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus World Tour has seen “unprecedented demand” across new markets, according to promoters.

The 33-year-old rapper recently extended his record-breaking, Live Nation-produced tour to Johannesburg (South Africa), Delhi (India), Seoul (Korea), Hainan (China) and Tokyo (Japan).

Scott’s debut concert in India at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Dehli sold out ‘instantly’, prompting local promoter and producer BookMyShow to add a second date.

More than 100,000 tickets, priced between ₹3,500 (€36) and ₹30,000 (€314), were snapped up in under two hours for the 18 and 19 October concerts.

With recent concerts by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Green Day and Shawn Mendes, leading executives say India’s touring scene is poised to ‘explode’.

Demand for the Circus Maximus World Tour was equally staggering in China, where Scott’s 1 November show at Sanya Stadium (cap 45,000) in Hainan also sold out immediately. The Province targeted Scott as part of its campaign to become an “international performing arts capital” as China loosens its strict policies for international artists.

Scott’s 25 October concert at Goyang Stadium in Seoul, Korea, has also sold out, with over 45,000 tickets purchased.

The Houston-born artist remains one of the only rap artists currently selling out stadiums across the globe

The Houston-born artist remains one of the only rap artists currently selling out stadiums across the globe. The Circus Maximus World Tour kicked off in October 2023 and included 76 sold-out stops across North America, Europe, the UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand throughout 2023 and 2024.

The outing concluded as the highest-grossing rap tour in history with $209.3 million and 1.7 million tickets sold.

Later this month, Scott will headline Coachella Valley Arts & Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The rapper is billed as the fourth headliner, occupying the same spot on the poster that No Doubt did in 2024 with the tagline “Travis Scott designs the desert”.

In a press release, Scott’s representatives state he is slated to headline the main stage on Saturday night “where he will debut an entirely new era of music to the world”.

Scott was scheduled to headline in 2020 before the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic. He was booked again in 2022, but was taken off the lineup following the fatal crowd crush at his own Astroworld Festival in 2021.

He will also headline the UK’s Reading & Leeds in August alongside Chappell Roan, Bring Me The Horizon and Hozier.

Scott is represented by Cara Lewis in North America and Wasserman Music’s James Rubin for the rest of the world.

