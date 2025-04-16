Tour news: The Kooks, Stevie Nicks, Arcade Fire

Additionally, Judas Priest and Alice Cooper have announced a co-headline tour of North America

Indie legends The Kooks have announced a UK arena tour featuring their biggest headline show to date at The O2.

The six-date outing will kick off on 3 October at Co-op Live in Manchester and culminate on 11 October at the London arena.

Stops also include Cardiff Utilita Arena (4 October), Brighton Centre (5 October), Newcastle Utilita Arena (9 October) and Birmingham Utilita Arena (10 October).

In the meantime, the band will head out on a stripped-back tour of UK grassroots venues next month.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has announced a run of solo tour dates in North America for summer and autumn 2025.

The run will begin on 12 August with a show in Boston, which she’ll follow with stops in Toronto, Minnesota, Ohio, South Carolina, Florida, Arizona, Nevada and Oklahoma.

Four days prior to her kick-off performance in Massachusetts, Nicks will play MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., with Billy Joel. The duo has been co-headlining gigs together for the past couple of years, and after the remainder of Nicks’ solo August shows, they’ll team up again for stadium performances in California, New Orleans and Detroit.

Continuing an upward trend of co-headline tours, Alice Cooper and Judas Priest have announced a joint outing across North America.

Produced by Live Nation, the 22-city run kicks off on 16 September at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS, and stops in Toronto, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more before wrapping on 26 October at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX. Corrosion of Conformity will join as support on select dates.

The tour will follow the second leg of Judas Priest’s Invincible Shield Tour and Cooper’s Too Close For Comfort outing.

Elsewhere, Arcade Fire have announced a special headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday 14 May 2025.

The one-off show will see the Canadian band perform their new record Pink Elephant (9 May) in its entirety.

The RAH show is the only UK date on their intimate Don’t Think About Pink Elephant tour, which is visiting select cities around the world.

