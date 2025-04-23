Ticketera sets Guinness record for Bad Bunny run

The firm distributed more than 21,000 unique promo codes in just eight hours for the rapper's upcoming Puerto Rican residency

Puerto Rican ticketing firm Ticketera has earned a Guinness World Record for its role in Bad Bunny’s homecoming residency.

The company distributed more than 21,000 unique promo codes in just eight hours for the rapper’s upcoming No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí stint at San Juan’s 19,500-cap José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, which takes place between 11 July and 14 September this year.

The first nine shows of the 30-date run were exclusively reserved for Puerto Rico residents, leading Ticketera to implement an in-person distribution model. Thousands of physical cards containing unique promotional codes were handed out across nine locations on the island after verifying each person’s residency. Only those who received a card were then able to access the online sale.

More than 80,000 tickets were sold in the period, with sales surpassing $11 million (€9.7m).

“Being recognised by Guinness World Records places us on the global stage”

“This achievement is about more than just speed. It’s a global validation of the ingenuity and tech capabilities designed right here in Puerto Rico,” says Ticketera founder Manny Morales. “Being recognised by Guinness World Records places us on the global stage and reaffirms that Puerto Rico is a place where innovation is born.”

Ticketera, which powers more than 700 events annually and processes over two million tickets each year, was recognised by Guinness World Records for the most single-use promotional codes distributed for in-person ticket sales within eight hours.

“When the Bad Bunny production team asked how to ensure an online sale exclusive to Puerto Rico residents, we knew the solution had to be innovative and reliable,” adds Morales. “That led us to develop a model that involves in-person distribution, on-site residency validation and QR technology to deliver a secure, local and efficient experience.”

General sale tickets for the remaining 21 nights of Bad Bunny’s residency were snapped up in four hours.

