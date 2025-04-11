x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

The top 10 highest-grossing Las Vegas residencies

Country legend Garth Brooks' Plus ONE show at the Colosseum is the newest addition to the list with takings of $130m+ at the box office

By James Hanley on 11 Apr 2025

Garth Brooks at The Colosseum


image © 8 Ten, Inc

Country music superstar Garth Brooks has cracked the top 10 of the highest-grossing Las Vegas residencies of all time with his Plus ONE show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Brooks has sold 99% of available tickets for the 72-show run, which has generated more than US$130 million at the box office since opened in May 2023.

The feat sees the 63-year-old overtake Bruno Mars at Park MGM ($124.5m) and Lady Gaga’s Enigma + Jazz & Piano ($110m) to rise to #8 in the Vegas residency rankings, reports the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Garth’s extraordinary enthusiasm and involvement throughout the entire process were everything a promoter could hope for,” says Bob Roux, president of US concerts for promoter Live Nation. “Garth truly treated every aspect of what was accomplished as a genuine partnership. His showmanship, incredible song catalogue, and his rapport with his audience created unforgettable moments night after night.”

Upcoming residencies at the 4,300-cap Colosseum include Kelly Clarkson, Josh Groban and Alanis Morissette.

All of us at Caesars Entertainment are honoured to have had Garth Brooks bring his vision for this residency to The Colosseum

“All of us at Caesars Entertainment are honoured to have had Garth Brooks bring his vision for this residency to The Colosseum,” adds Caesars Entertainment president & COO Anthony Carano. “Having seen this show go from conception to completion, watching firsthand as Garth and his team created 72 uniquely special live music experiences that deeply connected with fans and celebrating the music and stories that can only come from the enduring legacy Garth has created is something we will never forget.”

The Vegas box office list is headed by Celine Dion’s groundbreaking 2003-07 A New Day… Colosseum residency, which earned $385.1m from 2,814,577 ticket sales across more than 700 shows. Dion also occupies second place with 2011-19 follow-up Celine, according to Billboard, which took $296.2m and sold 1.74m tickets over 427 nights.

U2’s 40-night stint at the Sphere in 2023/24 is the third highest-grossing Las Vegas residency, with takings of $244.5m. The top 10 also includes two entries by Elton John: 2004-09’s The Red Piano ($166.4m) and 2011-18’s The Million Dollar Piano ($131.2m), Britney Spears’ Britney: Piece of Me ($137.7m) from 2014-17 and Dead & Company’s 2024 Dead Forever: Live at Sphere run, which topped $131.4m.

Revisit IQ‘s feature on how Vegas has transformed from a glitzy casino town to the hottest entertainment market in the world here.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|26 Nov 2024

P!nk earns second highest-grossing run from a female

The US star has ended her two-year run with a $700m gross, five million tickets sold and a raft of new records

News|25 Nov 2024

Lana Del Rey stadium tour, Adele wraps up in Vegas

Del Rey is the latest act to confirm a huge 2025 jaunt, while Adele brought her two-year Las Vegas residency to an end at the weekend

Black Eyed Peas are set to headline Concert for Earth
News|21 Jan 2025

Black Eyed Peas axe first-ever Vegas residency

The American trio was set to stage their first Vegas residency with 15 shows at Planet Hollywood's PH Live

News|16 Jan 2025

Sphere’s first country music residency revealed

Stadium-headlining singer-songwriter Kenny Chesney has announced a 12-date run at the Las Vegas venue for May/June

News|11 Mar 2025

Top Swedish arenas in ‘great demand’ for 2025

Tobias Ekman, GM of Stockholm's Strawberry Arena, 3Arena and Avicii Arena, reports on the fortunes of the ASM Global venues

Trending Stories

news|07 Apr 2025

Bradford Live reveals first performances

news|08 Apr 2025

‘We’ve always tried not to skip steps with Dua Lipa’

comment|09 Apr 2025

Cigarettes After Sex are the blueprint in China

news|07 Apr 2025

Coachella 2025: Ed Sheeran in, FKA Twigs out

news|08 Apr 2025

Live Nation expands into Malta with 356 Group deal

news|07 Apr 2025

Live music stocks weather market turmoil

news|07 Apr 2025

Two killed in crane collapse at Mexican festival

news|09 Apr 2025

Travis Scott sees ‘instant’ sellouts in new markets

news|09 Apr 2025

Staying in for the summer: Year-round arena gains

news|09 Apr 2025

Jet Set club roof collapse death toll passes 180

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|26 Nov 2024

P!nk earns second highest-grossing run from a female

The US star has ended her two-year run with a $700m gross, five million tickets sold and a raft of new records

News|25 Nov 2024

Lana Del Rey stadium tour, Adele wraps up in Vegas

Del Rey is the latest act to confirm a huge 2025 jaunt, while Adele brought her two-year Las Vegas residency to an end at the weekend

Black Eyed Peas are set to headline Concert for Earth
News|21 Jan 2025

Black Eyed Peas axe first-ever Vegas residency

The American trio was set to stage their first Vegas residency with 15 shows at Planet Hollywood's PH Live

News|16 Jan 2025

Sphere’s first country music residency revealed

Stadium-headlining singer-songwriter Kenny Chesney has announced a 12-date run at the Las Vegas venue for May/June

News|11 Mar 2025

Top Swedish arenas in ‘great demand’ for 2025

Tobias Ekman, GM of Stockholm's Strawberry Arena, 3Arena and Avicii Arena, reports on the fortunes of the ASM Global venues

IQ Jobs Board

Front of House ManagerWatford Colosseum

Watford, UKFull Time£40K - £45K a year + 10% Bonus & Benefits

Venue ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£40K - 45K + 10% Bonus & Benefits

Senior Business Finance ManagerPophouse Entertainment Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

International General ManagerPophouse Entertainment Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive