The top 10 highest-grossing Las Vegas residencies

Country legend Garth Brooks' Plus ONE show at the Colosseum is the newest addition to the list with takings of $130m+ at the box office

Country music superstar Garth Brooks has cracked the top 10 of the highest-grossing Las Vegas residencies of all time with his Plus ONE show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Brooks has sold 99% of available tickets for the 72-show run, which has generated more than US$130 million at the box office since opened in May 2023.

The feat sees the 63-year-old overtake Bruno Mars at Park MGM ($124.5m) and Lady Gaga’s Enigma + Jazz & Piano ($110m) to rise to #8 in the Vegas residency rankings, reports the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Garth’s extraordinary enthusiasm and involvement throughout the entire process were everything a promoter could hope for,” says Bob Roux, president of US concerts for promoter Live Nation. “Garth truly treated every aspect of what was accomplished as a genuine partnership. His showmanship, incredible song catalogue, and his rapport with his audience created unforgettable moments night after night.”

Upcoming residencies at the 4,300-cap Colosseum include Kelly Clarkson, Josh Groban and Alanis Morissette.

All of us at Caesars Entertainment are honoured to have had Garth Brooks bring his vision for this residency to The Colosseum

“All of us at Caesars Entertainment are honoured to have had Garth Brooks bring his vision for this residency to The Colosseum,” adds Caesars Entertainment president & COO Anthony Carano. “Having seen this show go from conception to completion, watching firsthand as Garth and his team created 72 uniquely special live music experiences that deeply connected with fans and celebrating the music and stories that can only come from the enduring legacy Garth has created is something we will never forget.”

The Vegas box office list is headed by Celine Dion’s groundbreaking 2003-07 A New Day… Colosseum residency, which earned $385.1m from 2,814,577 ticket sales across more than 700 shows. Dion also occupies second place with 2011-19 follow-up Celine, according to Billboard, which took $296.2m and sold 1.74m tickets over 427 nights.

U2’s 40-night stint at the Sphere in 2023/24 is the third highest-grossing Las Vegas residency, with takings of $244.5m. The top 10 also includes two entries by Elton John: 2004-09’s The Red Piano ($166.4m) and 2011-18’s The Million Dollar Piano ($131.2m), Britney Spears’ Britney: Piece of Me ($137.7m) from 2014-17 and Dead & Company’s 2024 Dead Forever: Live at Sphere run, which topped $131.4m.

Revisit IQ‘s feature on how Vegas has transformed from a glitzy casino town to the hottest entertainment market in the world here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.