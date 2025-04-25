Study highlights live’s biggest climate challenge

Environmental nonprofit Reverb surveyed more than 35k music fans across more than 400 gigs to analyse the climate impact of concert travel

Concert travel is live music’s biggest climate challenge – and its biggest opportunity – according to a new study by environmental nonprofit Reverb.

The organisation surveyed more than 35,000 music fans across more than 400 concerts in over 170 cities throughout North America, assessing the carbon emissions associated with fan travel in an effort to better understand the climate impacts and opportunities.

The report, which is based on responses collected over two years, is part of Reverb’s Music Decarbonization Project – a campaign which aims to advance innovative climate solutions to directly eliminate carbon emissions created by the music industry.

Key findings included that 80% of gig-goers currently travel by personal vehicle, but only 65% prefer this

mode of transportation. The other most common modes include rideshare apps (9%), public transportation (9%), biking/walking (9%), planes (7%) and rail (2%).

Fan travel accounts for 527 metric tons of carbon emissions for an average show – 38x greater than the combined emissions from band and crew travel, hotel stays, and gear transportation. For large venues, the number rises to 824 metric tons per show, while smaller venues see an average of 92 metric tons.

However, the report found that concertgoers “overwhelmingly” support climate action within the music industry – with 94% of fans saying it is important to take meaningful action to reduce concert-related carbon emissions. In addition, 89% of respondents indicated they would be more interested in low-carbon travel options if better infrastructure, incentives and information were available.

“Our study underscores the carbon intensity of fan travel while highlighting significant interest in sustainable alternatives,” reads the report. “Travel decisions, preferences, and intervention needs vary by venue size and geographic region, creating opportunities for tailored, data-driven solutions.

“By collaborating with artists, venues, promoters, and local stakeholders, the music industry can implement strategic interventions – such as enhanced public transit access, carpool incentives, and bike infrastructure – that align with fan desires and meaningfully reduce concert-related emissions.”

Reverb has a longstanding partnership with Billie Eilish, which is continuing on the singer’s ongoing Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour. The collaboration has previously resulted in more than $1 million being donated to environmental, greenhouse gas reduction, and climate justice projects.

Eilish last week announced the return of her Overheated event, which brings together climate activists, music fans and other leading voices. The event, which will take place in Berlin, Germany at the Festsaal Kreuzberg on 9 May and at Indigo at The O2 in London, UK on 14 July, will feature two days of discussion, community building and resources to help tackle the climate crisis.

To mark Earth Day on 22 April, A Greener Future (AGF), Live Nation and AEG Europe spoke to IQ about how the business is “leading by example” on sustainability here.

