Skiddle announces Spotify integration

Independent UK ticketing platform Skiddle has announced a new integration with music streaming giant Spotify.

Through the integration, Spotify users will be able to discover gig, club night, and festival listings featuring their favourite artists directly from their profiles.

By navigating to the ‘Events’ tab, fans can explore upcoming shows, select a date, and buy tickets through Skiddle.

“Our team has put a lot of work into bringing the Spotify integration to life, so it’s fantastic to see it now live,” says Skiddle’s head of festivals and partnerships, Duncan King. “This collaboration opens up an exciting new marketing channel for our partner promoters, seamlessly linking Skiddle’s intuitive platform with highly engaged music fans on Spotify.

“We envision a world where no Spotify listener misses a concert because they didn’t know it was happening”

“This is just the beginning – the first of many tech partnerships designed to help our promoters sell more tickets while making it easier than ever for fans to discover and book the gigs they love. We’re already integrated with Songkick and Bandsintown, and we’re continuing to expand our network of integrations to ensure events listed on Skiddle are visible in more places, to more people, at the right time.”

Skiddle says the partnership offers event organisers a valuable new channel for ticket sales, while improving the ticket-buying experience of music fans using the platform.

The collaboration comes just weeks after Spotify announced it was rolling out personalised playlist Concerts Near You to help listeners discover upcoming concerts in their area.

“We envision a world where no Spotify listener misses a concert because they didn’t know it was happening,” says Jon Ostrow, head of BD and live music at Spotify. “Our partnership with Skiddle brings us closer to realising that vision by making sure live music fans in the UK can discover more local concerts on Spotify across surfaces like our brand new Concerts Near You playlist.”

