Shakira wraps Latam leg with 1.3m tickets sold

The record-breaking outing comprised 25 sold-out shows across 11 stadiums in Latin America

By Lisa Henderson on 15 Apr 2025


Shakira has wrapped the first Latin America leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour, having sold 1.3 million tickets and broken several records.

The Live Nation-produced outing comprised 25 sold-out shows across 11 stadiums in Latin America between 11 February and 14 April.

More than two million fans had registered for the Latin America leg of the tour – the 47-year-old’s first outing since the 2018 El Dorado World Tour – and nearly 700,000 tickets sold in less than two hours of going on sale.

During the tour, the superstar made history by becoming the first artist to hold seven shows at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, attracting 455,000 fans to the residency.

The Barranquilla-born star also broke records in Colombia by becoming the first artist to perform in six stadiums in her native country.

Shakira will return to Mexico for 13 encore performances in the region

In addition to Mexico and Colombia, the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour visited Brazil, Peru, Argentina and Chile, generating major boosts to the local economies.

The Mexico residency reportedly generated around 5.5 billion pesos (approximately $275 million), while her two-night stand in Guadalajara had an economic impact of 900 million pesos (€42 million).

In Colombia, over 18,500 jobs were created, and hotel occupancy rates soared to 95% in cities like Barranquilla, Medellín, and Bogotá.

The tour also sparked major travel activity, with a 41.5% increase in flight demand and a 47% spike in accommodation searches across platforms like Despegar. In Argentina, searches to attend the show skyrocketed by 400%.

Next month, the WME-repped act embarks on her retooled US and Canada leg, which visits cities such as Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and more, before wrapping up on 30 June in San Francisco at Oracle Park.

She’ll then return to Latin America for 13 encore performances in Mexico and two in Peru.

 

