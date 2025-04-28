x

news

Secondary ticketing ban proposed in Sweden

Trade association Svensk Live has backed plans to introduce legislation banning the resale of tickets above face value

By James Hanley on 28 Apr 2025

Where's The Music? festival is part of FKP Scorpio Sweden's portfolio

A proposal to ban the resale of tickets at inflated prices is set to go before the Swedish parliament.

Unlike its Scandinavian neighbours Denmark and Norway, Sweden does not have legislation in place prohibiting resale above face value.

Former minister of culture Amanda Lind points to the existence of secondary ticketing laws in other markets and stresses the need for “tangible penalties” so that the regulation has an effect.

“It is completely absurd that this can continue, that various private companies can prey on people who just want to experience concerts and culture,” the Green Party member, who will present the plans to Sweden’s Riksdag [highest decision-making body] shortly, tells local media.

Trade body Svensk Live has backed the move, saying it has been a long time coming.

“Svensk Live has long worked through political contacts to achieve legislation regarding the secondary market”

“Svensk Live has long worked through political contacts to achieve legislation regarding the secondary market and we think it is positive that it is now up for decision in the Riksdag,” says the organisation.

Currently, promoters in Sweden are only required to highlight that tickets are only secure when sold by authorised sellers.

IQ provides an update on the success of various legislative initiatives around the planet here.

The UK government recently concluded its long-awaited consultation into the secondary market, with the UK live music industry coming out strongly in favour of a ticket resale cap.

Last week, it was revealed that a survey of 8,000 music fans in the UK found that the overwhelming majority of respondents are in favour of a price cap. The findings were shared as part of the Music Fans Voice (MFV) survey into the behaviours, perceptions, concerns, motivations and opinions of some of the UK’s concertgoers.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

