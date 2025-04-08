x

news

Sabrina Carpenter to headline Fortnite Festival 8

Launched in December 2023, the rhythm game has previously been headlined by Billie Eilish, Metallica, Snoop Dogg and Lady Gaga

By Lisa Henderson on 08 Apr 2025


Sabrina Carpenter will become the latest act to headline Fortnite Festival season eight, arriving in the online video game later today.

Launched in December 2023, Fortnite’s dedicated rhythm game Festival has featured several big-name acts, such as Billie Eilish, Metallica, Snoop Dogg and Lady Gaga.

While Fortnite itself is developed by Epic Games, the Festival game mode is developed by Harmonix – the studio behind the Rock Band video game franchise which was acquired by Epic in November 2021.

The game mode allows players to perform solo or in a band on the main stage, where they can play a rotation of “jam tracks”.

Chart-toppers like Please Please Please, Taste, Espresso and Feather will be available in the virtual Fortnite Shop

By unlocking the season eight Music Pass, fans will be able to play Sabrina Carpenter’s hits Juno and Nonsense as Jam Tracks. Her other chart-toppers like Please Please Please, Taste, Espresso and Feather will be available in the virtual Fortnite Shop.

Several cosmetic items will also be available for Sabrina Carpenter’s avatar, inspired by her Short N’ Sweet tour outfits. These include a yellow babydoll dress, an unlockable yellow bodysuit, a “tour-ready” outfit featuring boots and a pink skirt that’s available for purchase.

CAA-booked Carpenter recently wrapped up the European leg of her ‘Short n’ Sweet’ tour. She is due to return to the UK this summer for two massive headline shows at London’s BST Hyde Park in London on 5 and 6 July.

Clairo will support her at both gigs, with Beabadoobee set to play on 5 July and Olivia Dean supporting on 6 July.

 

