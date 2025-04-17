x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Primavera Sound launches pop-up venue in Barcelona

The massive former Mercedes-Benz factory will be inaugurated by DJ Amelie Lens this September

By Lisa Henderson on 17 Apr 2025


Primavera Sound has unveiled plans to open a massive pop-up music venue in Barcelona this autumn.

The Spanish festival brand will take over the former Mercedes-Benz factory in Barcelona’s Sant Andreu district from September until 2026, when construction begins on the future eco-district.

The 90,000 m² site, aptly named laMercedes, has been renovated and refurbished to host concerts, electronic music sessions and other events, according to Primavera.

Renowned Belgian DJ and music producer Amelie Lens will inaugurate the space on Sunday 21 September with a seven-hour party, taking place from early afternoon until nightfall.

The 90,000 m² site, aptly named laMercedes, has been renovated and refurbished to host concerts

The event is a collaboration between Primavera Bits and Nitsa Club, Barcelona’s longest-running electronic music club.

Amelie Lens is also set to perform at the 23rd edition of Primavera Sound (5–7 June), which sold out five months in advance.

The 75,000-cap festival at Parc Del Fòrum in Barcelona will be headlined by Charli XCX & Troye Sivan, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan.

Primavera Sound’s head of bookings Fra Soler disclosed the festival’s criteria when it comes to booking headliners in a recent interview with IQ.

Tickets are still available for Primavera Sound Porto, which runs from 12-15 June. Acts will include Charli XCX, Central Cee, Jamie xx, Paul Kalkbrenner, Haim, Deftones, Michael Kiwanuka, Caribou, Fontaines D.C. and Anohni and the Johnsons.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|24 Oct 2024

Primavera Sound Barcelona unveils 2025 lineup

The "three most important artists of the moment" Charli XCX, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter are set to top the bill

News|03 Jan 2025

Primavera Sound sells out five months in advance

All tickets have been snapped up for the Barcelona festival, headlined by Charli XCX & Troye Sivan, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan

News|20 Dec 2024

Troye Sivan to join Charli XCX at Primavera Sound

Meanwhile, there are new 2025 festival lineup announcements from Mad Cool, The Town, Nos Alive, Orange Warsaw, We Love Green and more

News|27 Jan 2025

Festival Focus: Primavera Sound, Spain

In an excerpt from IQ and Yourope's European Festival Report, Primavera Sound head of press Marta Pallarès gives her festival health check

News|13 Mar 2025

Australian Music Venue Foundation launches

Inspired by the UK's Music Venue Trust, the new not-for-profit organisation will represent the interests of grassroots music venues

Trending Stories

news|14 Apr 2025

Trump tariffs & touring: What we know so far

news|14 Apr 2025

Coachella 2025: Rave reviews for blockbuster headliners

news|16 Apr 2025

Live Nation acquires leading Japanese promoter

news|15 Apr 2025

Pophouse Entertainment closes €1bn+ fund

news|16 Apr 2025

Movers & Shakers: UTA, AEG, DWP

news|14 Apr 2025

Coldplay christen the stage at Kai Tak Sports Park

news|15 Apr 2025

European festivals innovate to stay ahead in ’25

news|14 Apr 2025

Jet Set club tragedy: Search for survivors ends

news|15 Apr 2025

Shakira wraps Latam leg with 1.3m tickets sold

news|16 Apr 2025

Linkin Park to play Champions League Final show

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|24 Oct 2024

Primavera Sound Barcelona unveils 2025 lineup

The "three most important artists of the moment" Charli XCX, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter are set to top the bill

News|03 Jan 2025

Primavera Sound sells out five months in advance

All tickets have been snapped up for the Barcelona festival, headlined by Charli XCX & Troye Sivan, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan

News|20 Dec 2024

Troye Sivan to join Charli XCX at Primavera Sound

Meanwhile, there are new 2025 festival lineup announcements from Mad Cool, The Town, Nos Alive, Orange Warsaw, We Love Green and more

News|27 Jan 2025

Festival Focus: Primavera Sound, Spain

In an excerpt from IQ and Yourope's European Festival Report, Primavera Sound head of press Marta Pallarès gives her festival health check

News|13 Mar 2025

Australian Music Venue Foundation launches

Inspired by the UK's Music Venue Trust, the new not-for-profit organisation will represent the interests of grassroots music venues

IQ Jobs Board

General ManagerAMAAD / U-Live

Brighton, UKFull Time£35K - £40K + Profit Bonus

Front of House ManagerWatford Colosseum

Watford, UKFull Time£40K - £45K a year + 10% Bonus & Benefits

Venue ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£40K - 45K + 10% Bonus & Benefits

Senior Business Finance ManagerPophouse Entertainment Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive