Primavera Sound launches pop-up venue in Barcelona

The massive former Mercedes-Benz factory will be inaugurated by DJ Amelie Lens this September

Primavera Sound has unveiled plans to open a massive pop-up music venue in Barcelona this autumn.

The Spanish festival brand will take over the former Mercedes-Benz factory in Barcelona’s Sant Andreu district from September until 2026, when construction begins on the future eco-district.

The 90,000 m² site, aptly named laMercedes, has been renovated and refurbished to host concerts, electronic music sessions and other events, according to Primavera.

Renowned Belgian DJ and music producer Amelie Lens will inaugurate the space on Sunday 21 September with a seven-hour party, taking place from early afternoon until nightfall.

The 90,000 m² site, aptly named laMercedes, has been renovated and refurbished to host concerts

The event is a collaboration between Primavera Bits and Nitsa Club, Barcelona’s longest-running electronic music club.

Amelie Lens is also set to perform at the 23rd edition of Primavera Sound (5–7 June), which sold out five months in advance.

The 75,000-cap festival at Parc Del Fòrum in Barcelona will be headlined by Charli XCX & Troye Sivan, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan.

Primavera Sound’s head of bookings Fra Soler disclosed the festival’s criteria when it comes to booking headliners in a recent interview with IQ.

Tickets are still available for Primavera Sound Porto, which runs from 12-15 June. Acts will include Charli XCX, Central Cee, Jamie xx, Paul Kalkbrenner, Haim, Deftones, Michael Kiwanuka, Caribou, Fontaines D.C. and Anohni and the Johnsons.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.