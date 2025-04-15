Pophouse Entertainment closes €1bn+ fund

The firm behind ABBA Voyage has claimed "one of the largest first-time private equity funds to be raised in Europe in the last decade"

Pophouse Entertainment, the Sweden-based music investment firm behind ABBA Voyage, has raised over €1.2 billion for its debut fund.

The Stockholm-based company announced that Pophouse Fund I reached its hard cap, adding that it was “one of the largest first-time private equity funds to be raised in Europe in the last decade”.

In addition, Pophouse raised over €200m in secured capital through dedicated co-investment vehicles, “providing investors the opportunity to invest alongside the Fund and participate in select transactions”.

The Fund, which will acquire music catalogues and IP, is already approximately 30% deployed via artist partnerships with KISS, Cyndi Lauper, Avicii and Swedish House Mafia.

Additional partnerships with “some of the world’s most recognisable and influential names in the global music industry” are also in the works.

Pophouse said it employs an “artist-centric” approach to investing by targeting three essential rights in music investment: publishing rights, recording rights, and NIL (name, image, and likeness) rights.

Beyond passive catalogue ownership, the firm says it focuses on creating value for its artists and investors through the application of acquired IPs.

“We are reshaping the entertainment industry”

It has launched immersive experiences such as ABBA Voyage, a concert featuring digital avatars of the Swedish pop group, and The Avicii Experience, a tribute to the late Swedish DJ.

Pophouse, founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus and EQT founder Conni Jonsson, is led by CEO Per Sundin and chaired by Lennart Blecher, EQT’s head of real assets.

“Raising over €1.2bn for our debut fundraising is an extraordinary milestone that firmly establishes Pophouse as a global leader in music investment,” says Natalia Fontecha, partner and head of capital raising & investor relations.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team’s dedication and diligence, and I extend our heartfelt gratitude to our investors for their trust and partnership. As we look ahead, we are committed to driving innovation and breaking creative and technological boundaries, redefining the entertainment landscape in this transformative era for music while delivering attractive uncorrelated returns for our investors.”

Conni Jonsson, co-founder of Pophouse, adds: “Facing unprecedented disruption caused by streaming and technology, music intellectual property presents a differentiated, lifetime opportunity for investors. We are reshaping the entertainment industry by applying an active, value-add approach that unlocks future generations for fandom.”

The ABBA Voyage concert series launched in May 2022 at the purpose-built 3,000-cap ABBA Arena in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, under the direction of producers Svana Gisla and Ludvig Andersson and director Baillie Walsh.

Since its debut, the show has sold more than three million tickets and delivered a £1.4 billion (€1.7bn) boost to the UK economy.

Accounts filed by Aniara, the firm behind the virtual concert residency, previously revealed that ABBA Voyage grossed more than £100 million (€120m) in 2023 after attracting in excess of one million visitors. Standard tickets range from £27.50 to £319.50.

Last year, Pophouse acquired the song catalogue, plus name, image and likeness rights of KISS. The legendary rock band also partnered with the Swedish company on an avatar concert featuring digital versions of themselves, similar to ABBA Voyage.

