news

Pollstar Awards for Barrie Marshall, UK venues

The legendary Marshall Arts founder was inducted into the awards' Hall of Fame at last night's ceremony in Los Angeles

By James Hanley on 17 Apr 2025

Co-op Live, Manchester


There were wins for UK venues Co-op Live, The O2 and Wembley Stadium at last night’s 2025 Pollstar Awards, while legendary British promoter Barrie Marshall was inducted into the event’s Hall of Fame.

Held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the 36th annual awards saw the Marshall Arts founder inducted alongside US promoter Louis Messina of Messina Touring Group and artist Stevie Nicks, as well as Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, which became the first venue to receive the honour.

In addition, Wasserman Music took Booking Agency of the Year, Promoter of the Year went to Rich Schaefer of AEG Presents and WME’s Kirk Sommer was crowned Agent of the Year, with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour winning Major Tour of the Year.

In the international categories, Manchester’s Co-op Live – which opened 11 months ago – was named New Concert Venue of the Year, while there were also prizes for London’s The O2 (Arena of the Year) and Wembley Stadium (Stadium of the Year), CAA’s Chris Dalston (Agent), Ocesa’s Ricardo Gómez (Promoter) and Glastonbury (Festival).

Other honourees included Sphere in Las Vegas (US arena of the Year) and Dead & Company’s Sphere stint at the venue, which won Residency of the Year, plus Coran Capshaw of Red Light Management and Irving Azoff of Azoff Company, who shared the Personal Manager award.

A full list of Pollstar Awards 2025 winners is below:

Major Tour of the Year
Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour

Rock Tour of the Year
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, 2024 World Tour

Pop Tour of the Year
Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour

Country Tour of the Year
Jelly Roll, The Beautifully Broken Tour

Hip-Hop Tour of the Year
Missy Elliott, Out of This World – The Missy Elliott Experience

R&B Tour of the Year
Usher, Usher: Past Present Future

Latin Tour of the Year
Bad Bunny, Most Wanted Tour

Comedy Tour of the Year
Nate Bargatze, The Be Funny Tour

New Headliner of the Year
Chappell Roan

Support/Special Guest of the Year
Chappell Roan (Olivia Rodrigo)

Residency of the Year
Dead & Company, Sphere

Hall of Fame
Stevie Nicks, Barrie Marshall, Louis Messina, Ryman Auditorium

Lifetime Achievement Award
Gary Kurfirst

Visionary Award
Steve Ballmer

Billie Eilish Award for Sustainability
Sustainability Champion – Mike Sciortino, UBS Arena, Elmont, New York/Sustainability Venue – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington

Stadium of the Year (US only)
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Stadium of the Year (Outside the US)
Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Arena of the Year (US Only)
Sphere, Las Vegas, Nevada

Arena of the Year (Outside of US)
The O2, London, United Kingdom

Personal Manager of the Year
Coran Capshaw of Red Light Management/Irving Azoff, Azoff Company

Venue Executive of the Year
Christy Castillo Butcher, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park

Booking Agency of the Year
Wasserman Music

Independent Booking Agency of the Year 
High Road Touring

Bill Graham Award – Promoter of the Year
Rich Schaefer, AEG Presents

Bobby Broks Award – Agent of the Year
Kirk Sommer, WME

International Booking Agent of the Year
Christopher Dalston, Creative Artists Agency

International Promoter of the Year
Ricardo Gómez, OCESA

New Concert Venue of the Year (North America)
Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

Red Rocks Award – Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year
Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, California

Theatre of the Year
Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, New York

Nightclub of the Year
9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.

New Concert Venue of the Year (International)
Co-op Live, Manchester, United Kingdom

Music Festival of the Year (Global, over 30,000 attendance)
Bourbon & Beyond, Louisville, Kentucky

Music Festival of the Year (Global, under 30,000 attendance)
Ohana Festival, Dana Point, California

International Music Festival of the Year
Glastonbury Festival, Somerset, United Kingdom

Maxie Solters Award – Touring Publicist of the Year
Lary Solters, Scoop Marketing

Rising Star Award
Kiely Mosiman, Wasserman Music

Talent Buyer of the Year
Stacie George, Live Nation

Small Venue Talent Buyer of the Year (Under 10,000 capacity)
Donna Busch, Goldenvoice

Road Warrior of the Year
Marty Horn

Casino/Resort Venue of the Year
Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida

Concert Visuals Company of the Year
Moo TV

Concert Sound Company of the Year
Clair Global

Tour Services Company of the Year
Backline Care

Transportation Company of the Year
Rock-It Cargo

Family Event or Non-Music Tour of the Year
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

 

