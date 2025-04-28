Police investigating Kneecap concert footage

A video of the band is being assessed, while the group have split with their US agents amid their controversial Coachella sets

Concert footage of controversial hip-hop trio Kneecap is being investigated by British counter-terror police following claims it involves the group calling for the deaths of Conservative MPs.

A video has emerged from a November 2023 show by the bilingual West Belfast trio, where one band member allegedly says: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP”.

Another video from a 2024 gig in London, which appears to show a member of the band shout, “Up Hamas, up Hezbollah” – organisations banned as terrorist groups in the UK – is also being assessed by the Metropolitan Police.

“We were made aware of a video on 22 April, believed to be from an event in November 2024, and it has been referred to the counter-terrorism internet referral unit for assessment and to determine whether any further police investigation may be required,” says a Met Police spokesperson. “We have also been made aware of another video believed to be from an event in November 2023.”

Downing Street has described the group’s alleged comments as “completely unacceptable”, while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has called for the group to be prosecuted over the alleged videos, referencing the 2021 murder of Conservative MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery.

“Kneecap’s glorification of terrorism and anti-British hatred has no place in our society,” she said in a post on X. “After the murder of Sir David Amess, this demands prosecution.”

Kneecap have claimed they are facing a “co-ordinated smear campaign”

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, meanwhile, has called on the trio to “urgently clarify” their views on Hamas and Hezbollah.

Kneecap – Liam Og O Hannaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh – have claimed they are facing a “co-ordinated smear campaign” after speaking out about “the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people”.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, the group parted company with their North American agency International Artist Group (IAG), which will no longer serve as a sponsor for the band’s US work visas. IAG has confirmed the split, which reportedly took place in between their two performances at Coachella, without giving further details.

After claiming their pro-Palestinian messaging had been censored during their Coachella weekend one livestream, Kneecap shared a “fuck Israel, free Palestine” message on stage for their second weekend show, which was not livestreamed.

The move prompted fierce criticism – notably from Sharon Osbourne, who said they “took their performance to a different level by incorporating aggressive political statements” and called for the group’s US work visas to be revoked. Writing on social media, she alleged their set featured “projections of anti-Israel messages and hate speech” and claimed the band “openly support terrorist organizations”.

“The band Kneecap will not be performing at Hurricane and Southside Festivals this year”

The trio addressed the backlash on Instagram, saying: “Since our statements at Coachella – exposing the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people – we have faced a coordinated smear campaign. For over a year, we have used our shows to call out the British and Irish governments’ complicity in war crimes.

“The recent attacks against us, largely emanating from the US, are based on deliberate distortions and falsehoods. We are taking action against several of these malicious efforts.”

Kneecap are due to return to the US for a run of sold out shows this autumn at venues such as The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York, Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, Kentucky, Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, and The Filmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but will need to apply for a new permit under a new sponsor.

Elsewhere, promoter FKP Scorpio has cancelled the band’s scheduled performances at its twin German festivals Hurricane and Southside this summer.

“The band Kneecap will not be performing at Hurricane and Southside Festivals this year,” an FKP spokesperson tells Welt.

The trio are still listed for multiple festivals and headline dates across Europe this summer. IQ has approached FKP, the band’s management and Primary Talent – Kneecap’s booking agency outside of North America – for comment.

