Paaspop to unveil 21,000-capacity festival tent

Dutch event Paaspop plans to unveil one of the largest festival tents in the world at its forthcoming edition in Schijndel.

Aptly named The Giant, the 21,000-capacity tent will be utilised as the main stage, hosting performances from acts such as Bankzitters, Broederliefde and Goldband in 2025.

The new structure, built in collaboration with BNL Tent Concepts, is 28 meters high, 74 meters wide and 114 meters long. And with its modular design, it can be adapted to different shapes and sizes.

Paaspop, promoted by This Is Live Group, is among a handful of festivals that have revealed trailblazing production values in recent years.

Electronic dance music festival Creamfields unveiled a new 30,000-cap main stage, billed as the “largest indoor festival superstructure in the world,” in 2023.

More recently, Reading & Leeds opened a ‘groundbreaking’ new stage called The Chevron, featuring the world’s first floating video canopy. The 40,000-capacity open-air stage, deemed a “feat of engineering,” featured a canopy made up of hundreds of thousands of programmable LED lights.

Elsewhere, Tennessee’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival debuted the “world’s largest” 360° live music experience in 2025, backed by UK-based music technology company Polygon Live. The latter company plans to launch a new three-day festival in London this year, featuring the biggest outdoor spatial audio event the UK has ever seen.

Paaspop will take place between 18–20 April with acts including Faithless, Bicep, Kensington, UB40, Loreen, The Kooks and Dizzee Rascal.

