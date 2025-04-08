OVG & CFG launch Eastlands Venue Services

The joint venture will initially focus on delivering catering services for both Co-op Live and Manchester City Football Club

Venue giant Oak View Group and Manchester-based football club owner and operator City Football Group are launching an integrated service and operations company.

Eastlands Venue Services will operate 365 days a year across the Etihad Campus, with an initial focus on catering services for both Co-op Live and its neighbour, Manchester City Football Club.

Led by long-standing CFG executive Mike Green, the joint venture will begin operations with over 80 full-time employees and a casual workforce of 3,000 people.

All employees will join from existing service suppliers that currently support the delivery of catering operations at sporting and entertainment events at the Etihad Campus.

“In less than a year, Co-op Live has grown to operating over 150 event days a year,” says Jessica Koravos, president, International for Oak View Group. “Our dedicated and passionate service teams consistently deliver exceptional fan experiences from concessions to our numerous premium spaces. Partnering with CFG will benefit our employees, and ultimately our fans.”

Per a release, the casual workforce, the vast majority of whom are from the Greater Manchester area, will benefit from further job stability through access to more frequent and regular shifts as part of the joint venture’s multi-venue operational model.

The JV will also offer career training and development opportunities by providing pathways into the service industry for local people from both Manchester and the wider city region.

“Today’s announcement and launch of a new joint venture between City Football Group and Oak View Group is incredibly exciting and demonstrates the ongoing aspirations of both organisations to set new standards of service in the sports and entertainment industry,” says Roel de Vries, City Football Group’s chief operating officer.

“Combining the expertise of our fantastic employees and casual workforce, who are vastly experienced in delivering events across Etihad Campus venues, will provide the perfect foundation as we begin operations as Eastlands Venue Services.

“Our immediate focus will be the continued delivery of catering services for fans at both the Etihad Stadium and Co-op Live, but over time, we expect to grow and create new job opportunities for people across Greater Manchester who have an interest in the service sector.”

Co-op Live, the UK’s largest live entertainment arena (cap. 23,000) which launched last May, recently welcomed the one millionth fan through its doors.

