Norway’s Tons of Rock hails record sell-out

The country's biggest music festival has sold out of festival passes several months in advance

Norway’s largest festival Tons of Rock has sold out of full festival passes in record time, according to organisers.

Four-day passes for the Oslo-based event were all snapped up before Easter, while day passes are fast running out.

Organisers of the Live Nation-backed event expect 150,000 visitors at the 11th edition of the festival, in line with last year’s record attendance.

Muse, Green Day, Kaizers Orchestra and Avenged Sevenfold will perform at Ekebergsletta Park in Norway’s capital on 25–28 June. Dream Theatre, Sex Pistols, Weezer, Megadeath and Machine Head appear further down the bill.

Commenting on the record sell-out, Tons of Rock general manager Jarle Kvåle told IQ: “I think it’s the combination of people who have had a great time visiting the festival in previous years and a new audience that we’ve managed to recruit.

“We try to invest a lot in the audience experience and it’s great to see that people appreciate it”

“We see that the number of people visiting the festival in recent years and returning is very high, and our customer survey also confirms that a large portion of the audience comes because of the total experience. We try to invest a lot in the audience experience and it’s great to see that people appreciate it. This, combined with the great bookings we have had in the last years, are the key factors, and maybe also the Norwegian audience just loves rock & roll.”

For last year’s 10th anniversary edition, Tons of Rock smashed its attendance record with 150,000 attendees.

It marked a 50% increase from the previous record year, 2023, and saw the festival become the largest in Norway, according to the organisers.

“The max capacity of the festival is 150,000, so to reach that number in 2024 and do it again in 2025 is just fantastic,” says Kvåle.

Tons of Rock was acquired by Live Nation Norway in 2019 following a longstanding partnership.

Since the first edition, they have worked together to secure acts including Slayer, Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Alice Cooper, Ghost and Five Finger Death Punch, among others.

